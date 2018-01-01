South Indian Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532218
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SOUTHBANK
|ISIN Code: INE683A01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|24.70
|
-0.15
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
25.50
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
24.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|24.70
|
-0.25
(-1.00%)
|
OPEN
25.00
|
HIGH
25.10
|
LOW
24.05
About South Indian Bank Ltd.
One of the earliest banks in South India, South Indian Bank (SIB) came into being during the Swadeshi movement. It was incorporated on 1st March 1928 by the fulfillment of the dreams of a group of enterprising men who joined together at Thrissur to provide the people a safe, efficient and service oriented repository of savings of the community on one hand and to free the business community from th...> More
South Indian Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,468
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.06
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.60
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
News
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
-
-
-
The South Indian Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
South Indian Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1576.96
|1478.96
|6.63
|Other Income
|158.81
|258.51
|-38.57
|Total Income
|1735.77
|1737.47
|-0.1
|Total Expenses
|492.33
|505.69
|-2.64
|Operating Profit
|1243.44
|1231.78
|0.95
|Net Profit
|115
|111.38
|3.25
|Equity Capital
|180.58
|135.17
|-
South Indian Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|5675.09
|I O B
|18.00
|-1.37
|5134.61
|DCB Bank
|161.25
|0.44
|4967.79
|South Ind.Bank
|24.70
|-0.60
|4467.74
|UCO Bank
|23.30
|-2.71
|4349.85
|Stand.Chart.PLC
|63.05
|-0.08
|4260.92
|Allahabad Bank
|45.25
|-0.44
|3819.28
South Indian Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
South Indian Bank Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|17/07
|Choice Research
|Buy
|28.6
|Details
|13/07
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|28
|Details
|12/01
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|21
|Details
|12/01
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|21
|Details
|12/01
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|21
|Details
South Indian Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.18%
|-5.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.72%
|-10.18%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.84%
|-23.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.56%
|-14.09%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.58%
|21.98%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.38%
|3.35%
|17.24%
|19.01%
South Indian Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.10
|
|25.50
|Week Low/High
|23.75
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.75
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.65
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|35.00
