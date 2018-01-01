JUST IN
South Indian Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532218 Sector: Financials
NSE: SOUTHBANK ISIN Code: INE683A01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.70 -0.15
(-0.60%)
OPEN

25.50

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

24.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 24.70 -0.25
(-1.00%)
OPEN

25.00

 HIGH

25.10

 LOW

24.05
OPEN 25.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.85
VOLUME 754360
52-Week high 34.75
52-Week low 19.65
P/E 15.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,468
Buy Price 24.70
Buy Qty 9934.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About South Indian Bank Ltd.

South Indian Bank Ltd

One of the earliest banks in South India, South Indian Bank (SIB) came into being during the Swadeshi movement. It was incorporated on 1st March 1928 by the fulfillment of the dreams of a group of enterprising men who joined together at Thrissur to provide the people a safe, efficient and service oriented repository of savings of the community on one hand and to free the business community from th...

South Indian Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,468
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.06
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

South Indian Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1576.96 1478.96 6.63
Other Income 158.81 258.51 -38.57
Total Income 1735.77 1737.47 -0.1
Total Expenses 492.33 505.69 -2.64
Operating Profit 1243.44 1231.78 0.95
Net Profit 115 111.38 3.25
Equity Capital 180.58 135.17 -
South Indian Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 5675.09
I O B 18.00 -1.37 5134.61
DCB Bank 161.25 0.44 4967.79
South Ind.Bank 24.70 -0.60 4467.74
UCO Bank 23.30 -2.71 4349.85
Stand.Chart.PLC 63.05 -0.08 4260.92
Allahabad Bank 45.25 -0.44 3819.28
South Indian Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.58
FIIs 34.56
Insurance 3.46
Mutual Funds 10.67
Indian Public 36.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.01
South Indian Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/07 Choice Research Buy 28.6 PDF IconDetails
13/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 28 PDF IconDetails
12/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 21 PDF IconDetails
12/01 Motilal Oswal Neutral 21 PDF IconDetails
12/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 21 PDF IconDetails
South Indian Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.18% -5.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.72% -10.18% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.84% -23.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.56% -14.09% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.58% 21.98% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.38% 3.35% 17.24% 19.01%

South Indian Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.10
25.50
Week Low/High 23.75
26.00
Month Low/High 23.75
28.00
YEAR Low/High 19.65
35.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
35.00

