Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 513498
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE308N01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:12 | 09 Mar
|
22.80
|
-1.20
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
22.80
|
HIGH
22.80
|
LOW
22.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|49.50
|52-Week low
|22.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.80
|CLOSE
|24.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|49.50
|52-Week low
|22.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated in Feb.'85, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals (SMCL) is promoted by N B Prasad, Ram N Prasad, N Rajender Prasad and N Ravi Prasad. The company set up a project at Gowripatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture megnesium metal, in a joint venture with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.
The company acquired a pilot plant set up the National Metallurgical Laboratory for...> More
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-30.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-44.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.80
|
|22.80
|Week Low/High
|22.80
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|22.80
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.80
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals: