Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 513498 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE308N01012
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 09 Mar 22.80 -1.20
(-5.00%)
OPEN

22.80

 HIGH

22.80

 LOW

22.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 49.50
52-Week low 22.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'85, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals (SMCL) is promoted by N B Prasad, Ram N Prasad, N Rajender Prasad and N Ravi Prasad. The company set up a project at Gowripatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture megnesium metal, in a joint venture with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The company acquired a pilot plant set up the National Metallurgical Laboratory for...> More

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 2.86 -96.15
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.12 2.87 -95.82
Total Expenses 0.32 1.36 -76.47
Operating Profit -0.2 1.51 -113.25
Net Profit -0.24 1 -124
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Impex Ferro Tech 1.25 -0.79 10.99
SVC Resources 14.95 2.75 10.41
Resurgere Mines 0.48 -4.00 9.55
South. Magnesium 22.80 -5.00 6.84
Rajdarshan Inds 16.90 0.00 5.26
Guj.NRE-DVR 0.97 -6.73 5.09
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.80
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -30.80% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -44.19% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.80
22.80
Week Low/High 22.80
25.00
Month Low/High 22.80
32.00
YEAR Low/High 22.80
50.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
50.00

