Southern Gas Ltd.
|BSE: 509910
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE LIVE 15:19 | 05 Oct
|Southern Gas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Southern Gas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|179.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|171.40
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|179.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|179.90
|Buy Qty
|595.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Southern Gas Ltd.
Southern Gas Ltd
Southern Gas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|100
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|19.46
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6588.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
Announcement
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017.
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
Southern Gas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.51
|7.29
|-10.7
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|-33.33
|Total Income
|6.57
|7.38
|-10.98
|Total Expenses
|5.89
|6.81
|-13.51
|Operating Profit
|0.68
|0.57
|19.3
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.09
|77.78
|Equity Capital
|0.23
|0.23
|-
Southern Gas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adi Rasayan
|45.00
|4.29
|1.49
|Benzo Petro Intl
|1.30
|-4.41
|1.44
|Bhagawati Gas
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.89
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
|Fischer Chemic
|13.12
|700.00
|0.22
Southern Gas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Southern Gas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.93%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.32%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.01%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.07%
|18.62%
Southern Gas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|179.90
|
|179.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|179.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|179.90
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|179.90
|All TIME Low/High
|92.25
|
|231.00
Quick Links for Southern Gas:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices