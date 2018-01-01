JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Southern Gas Ltd

Southern Gas Ltd.

BSE: 509910 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 15:19 | 05 Oct Southern Gas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Southern Gas Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 179.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 171.40
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 179.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 179.90
Buy Qty 595.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 179.90
CLOSE 171.40
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 179.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 179.90
Buy Qty 595.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Southern Gas Ltd.

Southern Gas Ltd

Southern Gas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 19.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6588.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Southern Gas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.51 7.29 -10.7
Other Income 0.06 0.09 -33.33
Total Income 6.57 7.38 -10.98
Total Expenses 5.89 6.81 -13.51
Operating Profit 0.68 0.57 19.3
Net Profit 0.16 0.09 77.78
Equity Capital 0.23 0.23 -
> More on Southern Gas Ltd Financials Results

Southern Gas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Fischer Chemic 13.12 700.00 0.22
> More on Southern Gas Ltd Peer Group

Southern Gas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.03
Banks/FIs 2.38
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 11.56
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.36
> More on Southern Gas Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Southern Gas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.36% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.93% 1.19%
6 Month NA NA 5.32% 4.56%
1 Year NA NA 17.01% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.07% 18.62%

Southern Gas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 179.90
179.90
Week Low/High 0.00
179.90
Month Low/High 0.00
179.90
YEAR Low/High 0.00
179.90
All TIME Low/High 92.25
231.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Southern Gas: