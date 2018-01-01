JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd.

BSE: 531645 Sector: Others
NSE: SOUISPAT ISIN Code: INE943B01029
BSE 15:49 | 27 Aug Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 00:00 | 05 Jan Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.06
VOLUME 55237393
52-Week high 0.06
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.05
Sell Qty 1065300.00
OPEN 0.05
CLOSE 0.06
VOLUME 55237393
52-Week high 0.06
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.05
Sell Qty 1065300.00

About Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd.

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

Southern Ispat Limited (SIL) was incorporated on 27th Jun.'95 as a public limited company at Cochin and commenced business on 30th Aug.'95. It has been promoted by Vivek Agrawal, Sushil Kumar Pansari, Ramesh Chandra Verma and Ansuya Devi Agrawal. The company is setting up a composite Mini Steel Plant comprising of Ingot casting and Rolling Mill for the manufacture of Mild Steel CTD Bars, Angles...> More

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*C] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 0.29
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 3.01
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 69.75 123.39 -43.47
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 69.78 123.41 -43.46
Total Expenses 67.31 118.54 -43.22
Operating Profit 2.47 4.86 -49.18
Net Profit 2.08 4.45 -53.26
Equity Capital 132.15 132.15 -
> More on Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Financials Results

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nuway Organic 7.01 -4.88 6.72
Ace Men 21.50 2.87 6.66
Adinath Bio-Labs 0.30 -3.23 6.62
Southern Ispat 0.05 -16.67 6.61
Unitech Internat 6.51 -5.52 6.58
AKM Lace 21.55 0.00 6.49
Titaanium Ten 9.62 0.00 6.47
> More on Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Peer Group

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.42
> More on Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -64.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.05
0.06
Week Low/High 0.00
0.06
Month Low/High 0.00
0.06
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.06
All TIME Low/High 0.05
5.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Southern Ispat & Energy: