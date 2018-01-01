You are here » Home
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 531645
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SOUISPAT
|ISIN Code: INE943B01029
|
BSE
15:49 | 27 Aug
|
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
00:00 | 05 Jan
|
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.06
|VOLUME
|55237393
|52-Week high
|0.06
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.05
|Sell Qty
|1065300.00
|OPEN
|0.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.15
|VOLUME
|20463206
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd.
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd
Southern Ispat Limited (SIL) was incorporated on 27th Jun.'95 as a public limited company at Cochin and commenced business on 30th Aug.'95. It has been promoted by Vivek Agrawal, Sushil Kumar Pansari, Ramesh Chandra Verma and Ansuya Devi Agrawal.
The company is setting up a composite Mini Steel Plant comprising of Ingot casting and Rolling Mill for the manufacture of Mild Steel CTD Bars, Angles...> More
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|69.75
|123.39
|-43.47
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|69.78
|123.41
|-43.46
|Total Expenses
|67.31
|118.54
|-43.22
|Operating Profit
|2.47
|4.86
|-49.18
|Net Profit
|2.08
|4.45
|-53.26
|Equity Capital
|132.15
|132.15
| -
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - Peer Group
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-64.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.05
|
|0.06
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|5.00
