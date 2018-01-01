Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

Southern Ispat Limited (SIL) was incorporated on 27th Jun.'95 as a public limited company at Cochin and commenced business on 30th Aug.'95. It has been promoted by Vivek Agrawal, Sushil Kumar Pansari, Ramesh Chandra Verma and Ansuya Devi Agrawal. The company is setting up a composite Mini Steel Plant comprising of Ingot casting and Rolling Mill for the manufacture of Mild Steel CTD Bars, Angles...> More