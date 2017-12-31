JUST IN
Southern Latex Ltd.

BSE: 514454 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410M01018
BSE 12:22 | 06 Mar 11.47 -0.60
(-4.97%)
OPEN

11.47

 HIGH

11.47

 LOW

11.47
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Southern Latex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.07
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 13.65
52-Week low 8.40
P/E 81.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.47
Sell Qty 160.00
About Southern Latex Ltd.

Southern Latex Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company on 29 Mar.'89, Souther Latex was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'93. It was promoted by S Meganathan, G Kumaresan and Nirmal Joseph. Initially, the company proposed to enter the manufacture of latex examination gloves. However, during that period the global market for latex examination gloves went through a recession and the units that ente...> More

Southern Latex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 81.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Southern Latex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 0.04 25
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 0.04 25
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.36 7.36 -
Southern Latex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Southern Latex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.64
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.26
Indian Public 25.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.30
Southern Latex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 51.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Southern Latex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.47
11.47
Week Low/High 11.47
12.00
Month Low/High 10.44
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.40
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
23.00

