Southern Latex Ltd.
|BSE: 514454
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410M01018
|BSE 12:22 | 06 Mar
|11.47
|
-0.60
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
11.47
|
HIGH
11.47
|
LOW
11.47
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Southern Latex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.07
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|13.65
|52-Week low
|8.40
|P/E
|81.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.47
|Sell Qty
|160.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|81.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Southern Latex Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company on 29 Mar.'89, Souther Latex was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'93. It was promoted by S Meganathan, G Kumaresan and Nirmal Joseph. Initially, the company proposed to enter the manufacture of latex examination gloves. However, during that period the global market for latex examination gloves went through a recession and the units that ente...> More
Southern Latex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|81.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
Announcement
-
-
The Board Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Friday 02Nd February 2018
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Revised Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
-
Certificate Under Reg. 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations &Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Southern Latex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.36
|7.36
|-
Southern Latex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Padam Cotton
|22.20
|-4.93
|8.59
|Sri Nacha. Cott.
|19.75
|4.22
|8.49
|Suryajyoti Spg.
|4.30
|4.88
|8.45
|Southern Latex
|11.47
|-4.97
|8.44
|Eskay K`n'IT(I)
|0.30
|3.45
|8.42
|Shree Bhavya
|8.80
|-4.56
|8.36
|Ventura Textiles
|4.24
|1.92
|8.25
Southern Latex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Southern Latex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|51.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Southern Latex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.47
|
|11.47
|Week Low/High
|11.47
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.44
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.40
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Southern Latex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices