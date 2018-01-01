Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.
About Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.
Sovereign Diamonds Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of jewelry. Its products include diamond studded rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets. The company sells its products in India, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. Sovereign Diamonds Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Eneded 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
PCS Certificate For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017 For Transfer / Transmission / Transposit
-
-
PCS Certificate For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017 For Transfer / Transmission / Transposit
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.67
|7.48
|15.91
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.67
|7.48
|15.91
|Total Expenses
|7.92
|6.97
|13.63
|Operating Profit
|0.75
|0.51
|47.06
|Net Profit
|0.21
|-0.07
|400
|Equity Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|-
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhakti Gems
|18.50
|-9.76
|12.60
|Shrenuj & Co.
|0.58
|-4.92
|11.19
|Kenvi Jewels
|19.90
|-0.25
|9.35
|Sover. Diamonds
|11.41
|-4.12
|6.61
|Narbada Gems
|21.55
|4.87
|6.40
|Shree Gan.Jew.
|0.82
|-4.65
|5.90
|Deep Diamond
|14.40
|4.73
|4.61
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|57.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.31
|
|11.41
|Week Low/High
|11.31
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|11.31
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.75
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|18.00
