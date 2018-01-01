JUST IN
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.

BSE: 523826 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE959D01013
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 11.41 -0.49
(-4.12%)
OPEN

11.31

 HIGH

11.41

 LOW

11.31
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd

Sovereign Diamonds Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of jewelry. Its products include diamond studded rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets. The company sells its products in India, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. Sovereign Diamonds Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.67 7.48 15.91
Other Income -
Total Income 8.67 7.48 15.91
Total Expenses 7.92 6.97 13.63
Operating Profit 0.75 0.51 47.06
Net Profit 0.21 -0.07 400
Equity Capital 5.79 5.79 -
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhakti Gems 18.50 -9.76 12.60
Shrenuj & Co. 0.58 -4.92 11.19
Kenvi Jewels 19.90 -0.25 9.35
Sover. Diamonds 11.41 -4.12 6.61
Narbada Gems 21.55 4.87 6.40
Shree Gan.Jew. 0.82 -4.65 5.90
Deep Diamond 14.40 4.73 4.61
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.03
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 57.60% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.31
11.41
Week Low/High 11.31
12.00
Month Low/High 11.31
14.00
YEAR Low/High 6.75
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
18.00

