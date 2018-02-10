Sowbhagya Media Ltd.
|BSE: 532025
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE826D01014
|BSE 15:14 | 05 Mar
|2.58
|
-0.05
(-1.90%)
|
OPEN
2.58
|
HIGH
2.58
|
LOW
2.58
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sowbhagya Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.63
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|1.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.58
|Sell Qty
|785.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sowbhagya Media Ltd.
The company has dropped the proposed amalgamation of the company with Nexzen Technologies Ltd, as the latter's secured creditors has not given consent to the envisaged amalgamation plan....> More
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31-12
-
Board Meeting Of Sowbhagya Media Limited On Saturday 10Th February 2018 At The Registered Office
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results For The 2Nd Quarter Ended 30-09-2017 (2017-1
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.68
|1.47
|-53.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|0.69
|1.55
|-55.48
|Total Expenses
|0.75
|1.39
|-46.04
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|0.15
|-140
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|0.12
|-150
|Equity Capital
|10.93
|10.93
|-
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P. B. Films
|2.48
|-4.98
|3.58
|DSJ Communicatn
|0.36
|-2.70
|2.85
|Unistar Multim.
|2.84
|0.00
|2.84
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|Divine Multi.
|0.40
|2.56
|2.68
|Kohinoor Broad.
|0.24
|-4.00
|2.65
|Filmcity Media
|0.81
|0.00
|2.48
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sowbhagya Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.58
|
|2.58
|Week Low/High
|2.58
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.58
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.35
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|86.00
