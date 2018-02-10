JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sowbhagya Media Ltd

Sowbhagya Media Ltd.

BSE: 532025 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE826D01014
BSE 15:14 | 05 Mar 2.58 -0.05
(-1.90%)
OPEN

2.58

 HIGH

2.58

 LOW

2.58
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sowbhagya Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.63
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 1.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.58
Sell Qty 785.00
OPEN 2.58
CLOSE 2.63
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 1.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.58
Sell Qty 785.00

About Sowbhagya Media Ltd.

Sowbhagya Media Ltd

The company has dropped the proposed amalgamation of the company with Nexzen Technologies Ltd, as the latter's secured creditors has not given consent to the envisaged amalgamation plan....> More

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.68 1.47 -53.74
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 0.69 1.55 -55.48
Total Expenses 0.75 1.39 -46.04
Operating Profit -0.06 0.15 -140
Net Profit -0.06 0.12 -150
Equity Capital 10.93 10.93 -
> More on Sowbhagya Media Ltd Financials Results

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58
DSJ Communicatn 0.36 -2.70 2.85
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48
> More on Sowbhagya Media Ltd Peer Group

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.63
> More on Sowbhagya Media Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sowbhagya Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.58
2.58
Week Low/High 2.58
3.00
Month Low/High 2.58
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.35
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
86.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sowbhagya Media: