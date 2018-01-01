Span Divergent Ltd.
|BSE: 524727
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE004E01016
|BSE 10:51 | 12 Mar
|34.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
34.05
|
HIGH
34.05
|
LOW
34.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Span Divergent Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|34.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.05
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|69.45
|52-Week low
|33.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|34.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|38.90
|Sell Qty
|29.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Span Divergent Ltd.
Incorporated on 31st March 1980 as Private Ltd. Co. and converted into a Public Ltd. Co. on 14th August 1993. Promoted by Dr.P.K.Desai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of microbiological, immunological and bio-chemical diognostic reagents, plastic accessories and allied products in its plant at Udhna. The Company completed expansion-cum-modernisation and mechanisation of pa...> More
Span Divergent Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|95.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
Span Divergent Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.38
|0.12
|216.67
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.33
|130.3
|Total Income
|1.14
|0.46
|147.83
|Total Expenses
|1.64
|0.83
|97.59
|Operating Profit
|-0.5
|-0.37
|-35.14
|Net Profit
|-0.82
|-0.46
|-78.26
|Equity Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|-
Span Divergent Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|N G Inds.
|72.70
|0.62
|24.35
|Medinova Diagno.
|21.70
|-4.82
|21.66
|Kids Medical
|28.50
|-5.00
|20.21
|Span Divergent
|34.05
|0.00
|18.59
|Looks Health
|16.45
|4.78
|17.27
|Transgene Biotek
|2.25
|-4.26
|17.05
|Chennai Meena
|22.55
|1.81
|16.84
Span Divergent Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Span Divergent Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.20%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-30.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-40.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Span Divergent Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.05
|
|34.05
|Week Low/High
|33.35
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|33.35
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.35
|
|69.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|102.00
