JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Span Divergent Ltd

Span Divergent Ltd.

BSE: 524727 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE004E01016
BSE 10:51 | 12 Mar 34.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

34.05

 HIGH

34.05

 LOW

34.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Span Divergent Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 34.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.05
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 69.45
52-Week low 33.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 34.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 38.90
Sell Qty 29.00
OPEN 34.05
CLOSE 34.05
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 69.45
52-Week low 33.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 34.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 38.90
Sell Qty 29.00

About Span Divergent Ltd.

Span Divergent Ltd

Incorporated on 31st March 1980 as Private Ltd. Co. and converted into a Public Ltd. Co. on 14th August 1993. Promoted by Dr.P.K.Desai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of microbiological, immunological and bio-chemical diognostic reagents, plastic accessories and allied products in its plant at Udhna. The Company completed expansion-cum-modernisation and mechanisation of pa...> More

Span Divergent Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 95.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Span Divergent Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.38 0.12 216.67
Other Income 0.76 0.33 130.3
Total Income 1.14 0.46 147.83
Total Expenses 1.64 0.83 97.59
Operating Profit -0.5 -0.37 -35.14
Net Profit -0.82 -0.46 -78.26
Equity Capital 5.46 5.46 -
> More on Span Divergent Ltd Financials Results

Span Divergent Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
N G Inds. 72.70 0.62 24.35
Medinova Diagno. 21.70 -4.82 21.66
Kids Medical 28.50 -5.00 20.21
Span Divergent 34.05 0.00 18.59
Looks Health 16.45 4.78 17.27
Transgene Biotek 2.25 -4.26 17.05
Chennai Meena 22.55 1.81 16.84
> More on Span Divergent Ltd Peer Group

Span Divergent Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.94
> More on Span Divergent Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Span Divergent Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.20% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.24% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -30.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -40.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.81% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Span Divergent Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.05
34.05
Week Low/High 33.35
39.00
Month Low/High 33.35
43.00
YEAR Low/High 33.35
69.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
102.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Span Divergent: