JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sparc Systems Ltd

Sparc Systems Ltd.

BSE: 531370 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE960B01015
BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar 4.40 -0.23
(-4.97%)
OPEN

4.63

 HIGH

4.86

 LOW

4.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sparc Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.63
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.63
VOLUME 6400
52-Week high 7.16
52-Week low 2.68
P/E 24.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.40
Sell Qty 14718.00
OPEN 4.63
CLOSE 4.63
VOLUME 6400
52-Week high 7.16
52-Week low 2.68
P/E 24.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.40
Sell Qty 14718.00

About Sparc Systems Ltd.

Sparc Systems Ltd

Sparc Systems Ltd. was founded in 1989 by a team of technologist. It use its expertise in networking, communications, embeded systems and sensor technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions to your problems. Its standard products incude Video Conference solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS solutions, Security Systems, Access Control Systems etc. Sparc's commitment to excellence...> More

Sparc Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sparc Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.07 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit 0.05 -0.01 600
Net Profit 0.03 -0.02 250
Equity Capital 4.97 4.97 -
> More on Sparc Systems Ltd Financials Results

Sparc Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Virtualsoft Sys. 2.31 5.00 2.38
Mahaveer Infoway 4.10 2.76 2.26
CLIO Infotech 2.03 0.00 2.24
Sparc Systems 4.40 -4.97 2.15
Net 4 India 1.05 5.00 2.11
E.Com Infotech 4.15 -4.60 2.09
Netlink Solns(I) 6.85 -1.44 2.03
> More on Sparc Systems Ltd Peer Group

Sparc Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.83
Indian Public 44.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.91
> More on Sparc Systems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sparc Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.51% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 49.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -42.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sparc Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.40
4.86
Week Low/High 4.21
5.00
Month Low/High 3.47
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.68
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.57
31.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sparc Systems: