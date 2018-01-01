Sparc Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 531370
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE960B01015
|BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar
|4.40
|
-0.23
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
4.63
|
HIGH
4.86
|
LOW
4.40
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sparc Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.63
|VOLUME
|6400
|52-Week high
|7.16
|52-Week low
|2.68
|P/E
|24.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.40
|Sell Qty
|14718.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sparc Systems Ltd.
Sparc Systems Ltd. was founded in 1989 by a team of technologist. It use its expertise in networking, communications, embeded systems and sensor technologies to deliver perfect fit solutions to your problems. Its standard products incude Video Conference solutions, Mobile ATMs, GPS tracking, GSM/GPRS/SMS solutions, Security Systems, Access Control Systems etc. Sparc's commitment to excellence...> More
Sparc Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(7) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Sparc Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|-0.01
|600
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.02
|250
|Equity Capital
|4.97
|4.97
|-
Sparc Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Virtualsoft Sys.
|2.31
|5.00
|2.38
|Mahaveer Infoway
|4.10
|2.76
|2.26
|CLIO Infotech
|2.03
|0.00
|2.24
|Sparc Systems
|4.40
|-4.97
|2.15
|Net 4 India
|1.05
|5.00
|2.11
|E.Com Infotech
|4.15
|-4.60
|2.09
|Netlink Solns(I)
|6.85
|-1.44
|2.03
Sparc Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sparc Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.51%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|49.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-42.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sparc Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.40
|
|4.86
|Week Low/High
|4.21
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.47
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.68
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.57
|
|31.00
