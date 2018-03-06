Speciality Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 502465
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE260F01011
|BSE LIVE 11:00 | 04 Sep
|Speciality Papers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Speciality Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.40
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|0.94
|52-Week low
|0.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.38
|Sell Qty
|86450.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Speciality Papers Ltd.
Speciality Papers Limited is a manufacturer of paper and paper related products. Established in 1961, Speciality Papers Ltd, is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality papers in India. It manufactures the paper and paper related products from pulp as well as waste paper. The company is specialist recycled papermakers and operate in a sector of the paper industry which makes special pape...> More
Speciality Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Announcement
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June2017.
-
STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2017.
-
Standalone Audited Annual Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2017.
Speciality Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.01
|700
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.03
|166.67
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|-0.03
|333.33
|Net Profit
|0.05
|-0.15
|133.33
|Equity Capital
|156.16
|156.16
|-
Speciality Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vapi Paper Mills
|39.15
|-4.98
|8.93
|Servalaksh.Paper
|1.84
|-4.66
|7.93
|Agio Paper
|4.50
|0.00
|7.26
|Special.Papers
|0.38
|-5.00
|5.93
|Saffron Indus.
|7.65
|-1.92
|5.50
|Kay Power &Paper
|5.00
|0.00
|5.32
|Gratex Inds.
|12.25
|3.81
|3.71
Speciality Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Speciality Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-48.65%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-51.90%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.30%
Speciality Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.38
|
|0.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|YEAR Low/High
|0.35
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Speciality Papers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices