JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Speciality Papers Ltd

Speciality Papers Ltd.

BSE: 502465 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE260F01011
BSE LIVE 11:00 | 04 Sep Speciality Papers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Speciality Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.40
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 0.94
52-Week low 0.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.38
Sell Qty 86450.00
OPEN 0.38
CLOSE 0.40
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 0.94
52-Week low 0.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.38
Sell Qty 86450.00

About Speciality Papers Ltd.

Speciality Papers Ltd

Speciality Papers Limited is a manufacturer of paper and paper related products. Established in 1961, Speciality Papers Ltd, is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality papers in India. It manufactures the paper and paper related products from pulp as well as waste paper. The company is specialist recycled papermakers and operate in a sector of the paper industry which makes special pape...> More

Speciality Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Speciality Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.01 700
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.08 0.03 166.67
Total Expenses 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.03 333.33
Net Profit 0.05 -0.15 133.33
Equity Capital 156.16 156.16 -
> More on Speciality Papers Ltd Financials Results

Speciality Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Agio Paper 4.50 0.00 7.26
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
> More on Speciality Papers Ltd Peer Group

Speciality Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 57.76
> More on Speciality Papers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Speciality Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.27%
1 Year -48.65% NA 16.66% 16.05%
3 Year -51.90% NA 16.72% 18.30%

Speciality Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.38
0.38
Week Low/High 0.00
0.38
Month Low/High 0.00
0.38
YEAR Low/High 0.35
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
54.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Speciality Papers: