Spectra Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513687 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848B01012
BSE LIVE 11:27 | 12 Mar 22.60 -0.65
(-2.80%)
OPEN

22.45

 HIGH

22.60

 LOW

22.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Spectra Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Spectra Industries Ltd.

Spectra Industries Ltd

Heading the Board by J M Vakil as Chairman,Spectra Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The Company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing CRCA Sheet coils and Motor Vehicle Parts etc.Due to stiff competition the manufacturers have started controlling their end price and in this process the automobile manufacturers have started insisiting their vendors to supply them the parts at a re...> More

Spectra Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Spectra Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.97 23.36 -44.48
Other Income 0.55 3.47 -84.15
Total Income 13.53 26.83 -49.57
Total Expenses 14.61 25.22 -42.07
Operating Profit -1.08 1.61 -167.08
Net Profit -1.61 1.05 -253.33
Equity Capital 7.08 7.08 -
Spectra Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86
Spectra Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 37.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.31
Spectra Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.42% NA 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month -30.25% NA -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month -34.87% NA 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year 45.81% NA 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year 116.06% NA 17.24% 19.08%

Spectra Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.45
22.60
Week Low/High 22.00
25.00
Month Low/High 22.00
34.00
YEAR Low/High 15.20
46.00
All TIME Low/High 0.94
50.00

