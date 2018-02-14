Spectra Industries Ltd.
About Spectra Industries Ltd.
Heading the Board by J M Vakil as Chairman,Spectra Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The Company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing CRCA Sheet coils and Motor Vehicle Parts etc.Due to stiff competition the manufacturers have started controlling their end price and in this process the automobile manufacturers have started insisiting their vendors to supply them the parts at a re...> More
Spectra Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Spectra Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.97
|23.36
|-44.48
|Other Income
|0.55
|3.47
|-84.15
|Total Income
|13.53
|26.83
|-49.57
|Total Expenses
|14.61
|25.22
|-42.07
|Operating Profit
|-1.08
|1.61
|-167.08
|Net Profit
|-1.61
|1.05
|-253.33
|Equity Capital
|7.08
|7.08
|-
Spectra Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Duncan Engg.
|72.00
|0.00
|26.64
|Austin Engg Co
|73.70
|-4.47
|25.65
|Sibar Auto Parts
|23.15
|1.76
|22.09
|Spectra Inds.
|22.60
|-2.80
|16.00
|Hind.Hardy Spice
|100.00
|-3.85
|15.00
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
Spectra Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Spectra Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-30.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-34.87%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|45.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|116.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.08%
Spectra Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.45
|
|22.60
|Week Low/High
|22.00
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|22.00
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.20
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.94
|
|50.00
