Spectrum Foods Ltd.

BSE: 531982 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE547C01018
BSE 10:25 | 22 Feb 49.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

49.75

 HIGH

49.75

 LOW

49.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Spectrum Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 49.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 49.75
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 93.80
52-Week low 49.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 52.20
Sell Qty 2500.00
About Spectrum Foods Ltd.

Spectrum Foods Ltd

Spectrum Foods Limited was incorporatd in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of spices and industrial salt in India. It is also involved in the share trading activities. The company is based in Jaipur, India....> More

Spectrum Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Spectrum Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.27 2.44 -47.95
Other Income 0.02 0.14 -85.71
Total Income 1.3 2.58 -49.61
Total Expenses 0.57 1.79 -68.16
Operating Profit 0.73 0.79 -7.59
Net Profit -0.23 0.06 -483.33
Equity Capital 4.85 4.85 -
> More on Spectrum Foods Ltd Financials Results

Spectrum Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
> More on Spectrum Foods Ltd Peer Group

Spectrum Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.01
> More on Spectrum Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Spectrum Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Spectrum Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.75
49.75
Week Low/High 0.00
49.75
Month Low/High 49.75
50.00
YEAR Low/High 49.75
94.00
All TIME Low/High 6.30
124.00

