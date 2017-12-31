Spectrum Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 531982
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE547C01018
About Spectrum Foods Ltd.
Spectrum Foods Limited was incorporatd in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of spices and industrial salt in India. It is also involved in the share trading activities. The company is based in Jaipur, India....> More
Spectrum Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.85
Spectrum Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.27
|2.44
|-47.95
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.14
|-85.71
|Total Income
|1.3
|2.58
|-49.61
|Total Expenses
|0.57
|1.79
|-68.16
|Operating Profit
|0.73
|0.79
|-7.59
|Net Profit
|-0.23
|0.06
|-483.33
|Equity Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|-
Spectrum Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Safal Herbs
|2.80
|0.00
|28.00
|Sampre Nutrition
|54.95
|2.90
|26.49
|Saptarishi Agro
|7.34
|0.00
|24.97
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
Spectrum Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Spectrum Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Spectrum Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.75
|
|49.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|49.75
|Month Low/High
|49.75
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.75
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.30
|
|124.00
