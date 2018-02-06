You are here » Home
Speedage Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 512291
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE497M01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:16 | 30 Oct
|
Speedage Commercials Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Speedage Commercials Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|9.50
|52-Week low
|9.50
|P/E
|6.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Speedage Commercials Ltd.
Speedage Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Speedage Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
Speedage Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
Speedage Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Speedage Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.44%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.49%
|4.82%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|18.92%
Speedage Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.50
|
|9.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.50
|YEAR Low/High
|9.50
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|18.00
