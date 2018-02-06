JUST IN
Speedage Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512291 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE497M01015
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 30 Oct Speedage Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Speedage Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Speedage Commercials Ltd.

Speedage Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Speedage Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.98 0.98 -
Speedage Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Subway Fin.&Inv. 8.76 1.98 0.96
F Mec Intl. Fin. 3.05 -69.50 0.95
Speedage Comm. 9.50 -5.00 0.93
Classic Leasing 3.02 4.86 0.91
Sahyog Multibase 2.91 -4.90 0.89
Birla Capital 0.19 0.00 0.89
Speedage Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Speedage Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.42%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.39%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.44%
6 Month NA NA 5.49% 4.82%
1 Year NA NA 17.20% 16.66%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 18.92%

Speedage Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.50
9.50
Week Low/High 0.00
9.50
Month Low/High 0.00
9.50
YEAR Low/High 9.50
10.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
18.00

