Spel Semiconductor Ltd.
|BSE: 517166
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SPICELEC
|ISIN Code: INE252A01019
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|12.86
|
0.61
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
12.86
|
HIGH
12.86
|
LOW
12.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Spel Semiconductor Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.25
|VOLUME
|39582
|52-Week high
|24.45
|52-Week low
|9.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|12.86
|Buy Qty
|18460.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Spel Semiconductor Ltd.
Spel Semiconductor Ltd (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'84 and thereafter converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.'88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes...> More
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|59
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.58
|8.3
|51.57
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.43
|-16.28
|Total Income
|12.94
|8.73
|48.22
|Total Expenses
|11.29
|8.36
|35.05
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|0.37
|345.95
|Net Profit
|-2.05
|-1.81
|-13.26
|Equity Capital
|46.13
|46.13
|-
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Smartlink Netwr.
|87.35
|-1.24
|196.97
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|111.91
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
|Mobile Telecom.
|2.71
|-4.91
|37.80
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.22%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.49%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-0.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.86
|Week Low/High
|11.60
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.60
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.50
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|55.00
