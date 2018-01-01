JUST IN
Spel Semiconductor Ltd.

BSE: 517166 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SPICELEC ISIN Code: INE252A01019
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 12.86 0.61
(4.98%)
OPEN

12.86

 HIGH

12.86

 LOW

12.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Spel Semiconductor Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.86
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.25
VOLUME 39582
52-Week high 24.45
52-Week low 9.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 12.86
Buy Qty 18460.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Spel Semiconductor Ltd.

Spel Semiconductor Ltd

Spel Semiconductor Ltd (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'84 and thereafter converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.'88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes...> More

Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.58 8.3 51.57
Other Income 0.36 0.43 -16.28
Total Income 12.94 8.73 48.22
Total Expenses 11.29 8.36 35.05
Operating Profit 1.65 0.37 345.95
Net Profit -2.05 -1.81 -13.26
Equity Capital 46.13 46.13 -
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 196.97
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.43
Spel Semiconductor Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.22% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.49% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.03% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -0.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Spel Semiconductor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.86
Week Low/High 11.60
14.00
Month Low/High 11.60
16.00
YEAR Low/High 9.50
24.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
55.00

