Spenta International Ltd.
|BSE: 526161
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE175C01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
150.65
|
-9.55
(-5.96%)
|
OPEN
151.00
|
HIGH
165.40
|
LOW
150.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Spenta International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Spenta International Ltd.
Spenta International Ltd
Spenta International Ltd is a specialist and one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of cotton socks in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and having a base of over 5000 share holders....> More
Spenta International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Spenta International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Spenta International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.99
|7.85
|1.78
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.18
|77.78
|Total Income
|8.31
|8.03
|3.49
|Total Expenses
|7.01
|6.9
|1.59
|Operating Profit
|1.3
|1.13
|15.04
|Net Profit
|0.42
|0.21
|100
|Equity Capital
|2.76
|2.76
| -
Spenta International Ltd - Peer Group
Spenta International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Spenta International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|42.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|276.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Spenta International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|150.00
|
|165.40
|Week Low/High
|142.15
|
|168.00
|Month Low/High
|142.15
|
|199.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.00
|
|226.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|226.00
