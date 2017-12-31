JUST IN
Spenta International Ltd.

BSE: 526161 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE175C01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 150.65 -9.55
(-5.96%)
OPEN

151.00

 HIGH

165.40

 LOW

150.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Spenta International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Spenta International Ltd.

Spenta International Ltd

Spenta International Ltd is a specialist and one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of cotton socks in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and having a base of over 5000 share holders....> More

Spenta International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   42
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   13.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Spenta International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.99 7.85 1.78
Other Income 0.32 0.18 77.78
Total Income 8.31 8.03 3.49
Total Expenses 7.01 6.9 1.59
Operating Profit 1.3 1.13 15.04
Net Profit 0.42 0.21 100
Equity Capital 2.76 2.76 -
> More on Spenta International Ltd Financials Results

Spenta International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Blue Blends (I) 21.10 -1.40 43.44
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
Spenta Intl. 150.65 -5.96 41.58
Soma Textiles 12.58 3.80 41.55
Lak. Auto. Looms 68.10 -0.66 41.54
S R Inds. 29.15 -2.02 40.58
> More on Spenta International Ltd Peer Group

Spenta International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.91
> More on Spenta International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Spenta International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.68% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 42.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.40% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 276.63% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Spenta International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 150.00
165.40
Week Low/High 142.15
168.00
Month Low/High 142.15
199.00
YEAR Low/High 85.00
226.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
226.00

