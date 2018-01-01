JUST IN
Spentex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521082 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SPENTEX ISIN Code: INE376C01020
BSE 14:17 | 12 Mar 4.90 -0.08
(-1.61%)
OPEN

4.80

 HIGH

4.90

 LOW

4.75
NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 4.85 -0.20
(-3.96%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.05

 LOW

4.80
OPEN 4.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.98
VOLUME 7900
52-Week high 10.55
52-Week low 2.91
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 4.84
Buy Qty 8099.00
Sell Price 4.99
Sell Qty 268.00
About Spentex Industries Ltd.

Spentex Industries Ltd

Spentex Industries (SIL), a RP Goenka group of company, was incorporated in Nov.'91. SIL was promoted by CESCON and KEC International to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture combed cotton yarn at Baramati, Maharashtra. To part-finance the cost of this project, the company made a Rs 8.8-cr public issue in Nov.'93. The estimated cost of the project, as appraised by ICICI, was Rs 54.81 cr. The company...> More

Spentex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Spentex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 98.45 160.58 -38.69
Other Income 0.52 1 -48
Total Income 98.96 161.57 -38.75
Total Expenses 207.54 177.61 16.85
Operating Profit -108.58 -16.04 -576.93
Net Profit -113.71 -39.05 -191.19
Equity Capital 89.77 89.77 -
Spentex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Blue Blends (I) 21.10 -1.40 43.44
Spentex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 27.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.73
Spentex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.19% -12.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.35% -14.16% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.59% -4.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 29.29% 25.97% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.37% 27.63% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 30.32% 21.25% 17.24% 19.02%

Spentex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.75
4.90
Week Low/High 4.75
6.00
Month Low/High 4.75
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.91
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
77.00

