Spentex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521082
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SPENTEX
|ISIN Code: INE376C01020
|BSE 14:17 | 12 Mar
|4.90
|
-0.08
(-1.61%)
|
OPEN
4.80
|
HIGH
4.90
|
LOW
4.75
|NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|4.85
|
-0.20
(-3.96%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.05
|
LOW
4.80
About Spentex Industries Ltd.
Spentex Industries (SIL), a RP Goenka group of company, was incorporated in Nov.'91. SIL was promoted by CESCON and KEC International to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture combed cotton yarn at Baramati, Maharashtra. To part-finance the cost of this project, the company made a Rs 8.8-cr public issue in Nov.'93. The estimated cost of the project, as appraised by ICICI, was Rs 54.81 cr. The company...> More
Spentex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-31.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Statement On Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Spentex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|98.45
|160.58
|-38.69
|Other Income
|0.52
|1
|-48
|Total Income
|98.96
|161.57
|-38.75
|Total Expenses
|207.54
|177.61
|16.85
|Operating Profit
|-108.58
|-16.04
|-576.93
|Net Profit
|-113.71
|-39.05
|-191.19
|Equity Capital
|89.77
|89.77
|-
Spentex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kretto Syscon
|32.15
|0.00
|45.81
|Salona Cotspin
|86.70
|-4.99
|45.60
|Zenith Fibres
|102.10
|-2.53
|45.13
|Spentex Inds.
|4.90
|-1.61
|43.99
|Bhandari Hosiery
|3.00
|1.69
|43.95
|Nagreeka Exports
|33.50
|-2.19
|43.55
|Blue Blends (I)
|21.10
|-1.40
|43.44
Spentex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Spentex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.19%
|-12.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.35%
|-14.16%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.59%
|-4.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|29.29%
|25.97%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.37%
|27.63%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|30.32%
|21.25%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Spentex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.75
|
|4.90
|Week Low/High
|4.75
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.75
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.91
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|77.00
