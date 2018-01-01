You are here » Home
Sphere Global Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532172
|Sector: IT
|NSE: SPHEREGSL
|ISIN Code: INE737B01033
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
35.65
|
-0.60
(-1.66%)
|
OPEN
35.60
|
HIGH
35.95
|
LOW
35.25
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
36.10
|
0.10
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
36.15
|
HIGH
36.30
|
LOW
35.25
|OPEN
|35.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.25
|VOLUME
|2247
|52-Week high
|73.00
|52-Week low
|35.00
|P/E
|20.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|35.65
|Buy Qty
|85.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|36.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.00
|VOLUME
|6020
|52-Week high
|73.00
|52-Week low
|34.30
|P/E
|20.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|36.00
|Buy Qty
|468.00
|Sell Price
|36.20
|Sell Qty
|1501.00
About Sphere Global Services Ltd.
Sphere Global Services Ltd
Color Chips (India) Ltd., has inked to acquire Krishna Priya Graphics & Visuals.
Sphere Global Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sphere Global Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sphere Global Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.39
|14.98
|-37.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|
|-
|Total Income
|9.41
|14.98
|-37.18
|Total Expenses
|7.19
|9.88
|-27.23
|Operating Profit
|2.22
|5.09
|-56.39
|Net Profit
|1.65
|4.15
|-60.24
|Equity Capital
|18.07
|18.07
| -
Sphere Global Services Ltd - Peer Group
Sphere Global Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sphere Global Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.00%
|-9.98%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.88%
|-4.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.43%
|-13.22%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-27.54%
|-18.23%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-47.38%
|-44.76%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-10.65%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sphere Global Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.25
|
|35.95
|Week Low/High
|35.00
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.00
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.72
|
|335.00
