Sphere Global Services Ltd.

BSE: 532172 Sector: IT
NSE: SPHEREGSL ISIN Code: INE737B01033
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 35.65 -0.60
(-1.66%)
OPEN

35.60

 HIGH

35.95

 LOW

35.25
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 36.10 0.10
(0.28%)
OPEN

36.15

 HIGH

36.30

 LOW

35.25
OPEN 35.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.25
VOLUME 2247
52-Week high 73.00
52-Week low 35.00
P/E 20.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 35.65
Buy Qty 85.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sphere Global Services Ltd.

Sphere Global Services Ltd

Color Chips (India) Ltd., has inked to acquire Krishna Priya Graphics & Visuals. ...> More

Sphere Global Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sphere Global Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.39 14.98 -37.32
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 9.41 14.98 -37.18
Total Expenses 7.19 9.88 -27.23
Operating Profit 2.22 5.09 -56.39
Net Profit 1.65 4.15 -60.24
Equity Capital 18.07 18.07 -
> More on Sphere Global Services Ltd Financials Results

Sphere Global Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panoramic Univ. 9.07 -4.43 70.51
Globalspace 61.00 0.00 69.91
Technvision Ven. 105.65 -1.99 66.35
Sphere Global 35.65 -1.66 64.42
Tera Software 50.20 2.66 62.80
Diamond Infosys. 1.52 0.00 61.10
COSYN 78.90 1.28 59.18
> More on Sphere Global Services Ltd Peer Group

Sphere Global Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.74
> More on Sphere Global Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sphere Global Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.00% -9.98% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.88% -4.87% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.43% -13.22% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -27.54% -18.23% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -47.38% -44.76% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -10.65% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sphere Global Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.25
35.95
Week Low/High 35.00
40.00
Month Low/High 35.00
41.00
YEAR Low/High 35.00
73.00
All TIME Low/High 0.72
335.00

