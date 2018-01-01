JUST IN
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.

BSE: 526827 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE882D01017
BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar 20.00 0.60
(3.09%)
OPEN

19.10

 HIGH

20.00

 LOW

18.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd

Spice Islands Apparels was incorporated on 28 Dec.'88 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 6 Oct.'94. The company was promoted by Umesh Katre who had earlier experience with Mafatlal Apparels belonging to the Stanrose group. During 1989, it started exporting readymade garments mainly to the UK, Japan and the EC countries. The product range includ...> More

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.05 6.52 -7.21
Other Income 1.15 0.29 296.55
Total Income 7.2 6.81 5.73
Total Expenses 6.69 6.18 8.25
Operating Profit 0.51 0.63 -19.05
Net Profit 0.25 0.33 -24.24
Equity Capital 4.3 4.3 -
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Samtex Fashion 3.65 -7.59 27.19
Richa Industries 11.14 -4.21 26.10
First Winner 1.81 -4.74 9.09
Spice Islands Ap 20.00 3.09 8.60
Haria Apparels 4.10 -4.65 6.27
Cityman 5.18 4.86 6.06
Haria Exports 4.20 5.00 4.85
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.07
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.04% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.61% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.16% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -6.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.10
20.00
Week Low/High 18.10
24.00
Month Low/High 18.10
26.00
YEAR Low/High 18.10
27.00
All TIME Low/High 2.85
52.00

