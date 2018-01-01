You are here » Home
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.
|BSE: 526827
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE882D01017
|
BSE
14:51 | 12 Mar
|
20.00
|
0.60
(3.09%)
|
OPEN
19.10
|
HIGH
20.00
|
LOW
18.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.40
|VOLUME
|1151
|52-Week high
|27.00
|52-Week low
|18.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|19.40
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|20.00
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About Spice Islands Apparels Ltd.
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd
Spice Islands Apparels was incorporated on 28 Dec.'88 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 6 Oct.'94. The company was promoted by Umesh Katre who had earlier experience with Mafatlal Apparels belonging to the Stanrose group. During 1989, it started exporting readymade garments mainly to the UK, Japan and the EC countries. The product range includ...> More
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.05
|6.52
|-7.21
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.29
|296.55
|Total Income
|7.2
|6.81
|5.73
|Total Expenses
|6.69
|6.18
|8.25
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.63
|-19.05
|Net Profit
|0.25
|0.33
|-24.24
|Equity Capital
|4.3
|4.3
| -
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.04%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.61%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.16%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-6.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.10
|
|20.00
|Week Low/High
|18.10
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|18.10
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.10
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.85
|
|52.00
