JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Spice Mobility Ltd

Spice Mobility Ltd.

BSE: 517214 Sector: Telecom
NSE: SPICEMOBI ISIN Code: INE927C01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 16.55 0.35
(2.16%)
OPEN

16.05

 HIGH

16.90

 LOW

16.05
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 16.75 0.15
(0.90%)
OPEN

16.35

 HIGH

17.00

 LOW

16.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 16.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.20
VOLUME 10148
52-Week high 33.60
52-Week low 13.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 377
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 16.05
CLOSE 16.20
VOLUME 10148
52-Week high 33.60
52-Week low 13.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 377
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Spice Mobility Ltd.

Spice Mobility Ltd

Spice Mobility Ltd, a part of Spice Group, is a multi-faceted group with an exclusive telecom eco-system in India. The company is engaged in the Telecommunications-Mobile business and Information Technology business. Telecommunications-Mobiles segment represents the business of trading in mobile handsets and Information Technology business represents the business of manufacturing, trading, install...> More

Spice Mobility Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   377
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   3
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Feb 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Spice Mobility Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 145.31 232.34 -37.46
Other Income 3 10.25 -70.73
Total Income 148.31 242.58 -38.86
Total Expenses 173.88 239.77 -27.48
Operating Profit -25.57 2.82 -1006.74
Net Profit -30.65 -6.95 -341.01
Equity Capital 60.38 54.2 -
> More on Spice Mobility Ltd Financials Results

Spice Mobility Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spice Mobility 16.55 2.16 377.12
Prabhat Telecoms 245.50 -4.84 204.01
> More on Spice Mobility Ltd Peer Group

Spice Mobility Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.44
> More on Spice Mobility Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Spice Mobility Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.32% -10.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.77% -19.28% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.09% -20.24% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -31.04% -27.80% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.60% 8.41% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -41.83% -42.64% 17.24% 19.02%

Spice Mobility Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.05
16.90
Week Low/High 16.05
19.00
Month Low/High 16.05
22.00
YEAR Low/High 13.07
34.00
All TIME Low/High 2.02
152.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Spice Mobility: