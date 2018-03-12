JUST IN
Splendid Metal Products Ltd.

BSE: 513414 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SMPL ISIN Code: INE215G01021
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1.29 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.26

 HIGH

1.29

 LOW

1.23
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 1.25 -0.05
(-3.85%)
OPEN

1.25

 HIGH

1.30

 LOW

1.25
About Splendid Metal Products Ltd.

Splendid Metal Products Ltd

Sujana Metal Products Ltd earlier known as Steels Steels Ltd (SSL) was incorporated on 2 May '88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 4 Apr.'92. The company was promoted by Y S Chowdary, V Malakonda Reddy and others. Y S Chowdary is the Chairman & Managing Director. Other group companies include Sujana Industries, Sujana Corporation, Sujana Holdings and S...

Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.13 366.63 -78.96
Other Income 0.36 3.17 -88.64
Total Income 77.5 369.8 -79.04
Total Expenses 138.16 381.66 -63.8
Operating Profit -60.66 -11.85 -411.9
Net Profit -18.02 -93.77 80.78
Equity Capital 150.51 150.51 -
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supremex Shine 13.35 -4.30 42.05
Hisar Met.Inds. 76.50 -4.61 41.31
Remi Edelstahl 35.50 -5.46 38.98
Splendid Metal 1.29 0.00 38.83
Kanishk Steel 13.35 -4.98 37.97
Riddhi Steel 44.95 -0.22 37.26
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.57
Banks/FIs 4.57
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.78
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.19% -7.41% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -9.79% -10.71% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -12.24% -10.71% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -17.83% -21.88% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -44.64% -46.81% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -63.04% -69.51% 17.24% 19.02%

Splendid Metal Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.23
1.29
Week Low/High 1.23
1.00
Month Low/High 1.23
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.23
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.62
155.00

