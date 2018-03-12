You are here » Home
Splendid Metal Products Ltd.
|BSE: 513414
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SMPL
|ISIN Code: INE215G01021
|
BSE
LIVE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
1.29
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.26
|
HIGH
1.29
|
LOW
1.23
|
NSE
LIVE
15:21 | 12 Mar
|
1.25
|
-0.05
(-3.85%)
|
OPEN
1.25
|
HIGH
1.30
|
LOW
1.25
About Splendid Metal Products Ltd.
Splendid Metal Products Ltd
Sujana Metal Products Ltd earlier known as Steels Steels Ltd (SSL) was incorporated on 2 May '88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 4 Apr.'92. The company was promoted by Y S Chowdary, V Malakonda Reddy and others. Y S Chowdary is the Chairman & Managing Director. Other group companies include Sujana Industries, Sujana Corporation, Sujana Holdings and S...
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.13
|366.63
|-78.96
|Other Income
|0.36
|3.17
|-88.64
|Total Income
|77.5
|369.8
|-79.04
|Total Expenses
|138.16
|381.66
|-63.8
|Operating Profit
|-60.66
|-11.85
|-411.9
|Net Profit
|-18.02
|-93.77
|80.78
|Equity Capital
|150.51
|150.51
| -
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.19%
|-7.41%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-9.79%
|-10.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-12.24%
|-10.71%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-17.83%
|-21.88%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-44.64%
|-46.81%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-63.04%
|-69.51%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Splendid Metal Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.23
|
|1.29
|Week Low/High
|1.23
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.23
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.23
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.62
|
|155.00
