SPML Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 500402
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SPMLINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE937A01023
|BSE LIVE 13:03 | 12 Mar
|103.50
|
2.10
(2.07%)
|
OPEN
103.00
|
HIGH
103.50
|
LOW
101.45
|NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|103.00
|
0.60
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
106.00
|
HIGH
108.95
|
LOW
101.00
|OPEN
|103.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.40
|VOLUME
|2223
|52-Week high
|187.95
|52-Week low
|55.15
|P/E
|10.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|379
|Buy Price
|102.40
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|103.50
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About SPML Infra Ltd.
The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and unde...
SPML Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|379
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.83
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.82
News
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
SPML Infra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|344.08
|431.23
|-20.21
|Other Income
|5.41
|72.08
|-92.49
|Total Income
|349.5
|503.31
|-30.56
|Total Expenses
|273.57
|453.84
|-39.72
|Operating Profit
|75.92
|49.47
|53.47
|Net Profit
|8.43
|-0.38
|2318.42
|Equity Capital
|8.19
|7.33
|-
SPML Infra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arvind SmartSp.
|160.10
|1.01
|509.92
|Newtime Infra.
|22.15
|-4.94
|426.83
|Eldeco Housing
|1931.00
|-3.22
|380.41
|SPML Infra
|103.50
|2.07
|379.33
|Ansal Properties
|18.70
|-3.36
|294.34
|GeeCee Vent.
|135.45
|-0.84
|294.33
|Shervani Indl Sy
|599.90
|-1.33
|187.17
SPML Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SPML Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|-3.56%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-19.64%
|-19.47%
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-31.39%
|-33.78%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-34.54%
|-35.54%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|73.22%
|70.67%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|34.50%
|28.19%
|16.53%
|18.27%
SPML Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.45
|
|103.50
|Week Low/High
|100.55
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|100.55
|
|132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.15
|
|188.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|599.00
