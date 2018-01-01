JUST IN
SPML Infra Ltd.

BSE: 500402 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SPMLINFRA ISIN Code: INE937A01023
BSE LIVE 13:03 | 12 Mar 103.50 2.10
(2.07%)
OPEN

103.00

 HIGH

103.50

 LOW

101.45
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 103.00 0.60
(0.59%)
OPEN

106.00

 HIGH

108.95

 LOW

101.00
About SPML Infra Ltd.

SPML Infra Ltd

The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and unde...> More

SPML Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   379
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.83
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SPML Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 344.08 431.23 -20.21
Other Income 5.41 72.08 -92.49
Total Income 349.5 503.31 -30.56
Total Expenses 273.57 453.84 -39.72
Operating Profit 75.92 49.47 53.47
Net Profit 8.43 -0.38 2318.42
Equity Capital 8.19 7.33 -
SPML Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arvind SmartSp. 160.10 1.01 509.92
Newtime Infra. 22.15 -4.94 426.83
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41
SPML Infra 103.50 2.07 379.33
Ansal Properties 18.70 -3.36 294.34
GeeCee Vent. 135.45 -0.84 294.33
Shervani Indl Sy 599.90 -1.33 187.17
SPML Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.20
Banks/FIs 21.53
FIIs 0.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 8.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.59
SPML Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.29% -3.56% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -19.64% -19.47% -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month -31.39% -33.78% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -34.54% -35.54% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 73.22% 70.67% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 34.50% 28.19% 16.53% 18.27%

SPML Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.45
103.50
Week Low/High 100.55
109.00
Month Low/High 100.55
132.00
YEAR Low/High 55.15
188.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
599.00

