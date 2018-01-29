SPS International Ltd.
|BSE: 530177
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE758B01013
|BSE 15:15 | 23 Feb
|4.75
|
-0.25
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
4.75
|
HIGH
4.75
|
LOW
4.75
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SPS International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|7.42
|52-Week low
|3.86
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SPS International Ltd.
SPS International Limited, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified global printing and data processing company is specialized in providing services for automated data entry and processing, by using the Imaging and Optical Mark Reading Systems. SPS is also authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhu...> More
SPS International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
SPS International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.88
|2.54
|-25.98
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|1.95
|2.54
|-23.23
|Total Expenses
|2.75
|2.36
|16.53
|Operating Profit
|-0.8
|0.19
|-521.05
|Net Profit
|-0.92
|0.04
|-2400
|Equity Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|-
SPS International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Solis Marketing
|0.52
|-3.70
|1.60
|A F Enterprises
|4.00
|-4.99
|1.60
|Trans Asia Corpo
|3.04
|4.83
|1.58
|SPS Intl.
|4.75
|-5.00
|1.53
|Yarn Syndicate
|4.05
|-4.26
|1.52
|Silveroak Comm
|5.24
|0.00
|1.44
|Exotic Coal
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.42
SPS International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-9.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SPS International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.75
|
|4.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|Month Low/High
|4.75
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.86
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.69
|
|70.00
