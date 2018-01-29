JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » SPS International Ltd

SPS International Ltd.

BSE: 530177 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE758B01013
BSE 15:15 | 23 Feb 4.75 -0.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

4.75

 HIGH

4.75

 LOW

4.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SPS International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 7.42
52-Week low 3.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.75
CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 7.42
52-Week low 3.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About SPS International Ltd.

SPS International Ltd

SPS International Limited, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified global printing and data processing company is specialized in providing services for automated data entry and processing, by using the Imaging and Optical Mark Reading Systems. SPS is also authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhu...> More

SPS International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SPS International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.88 2.54 -25.98
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 1.95 2.54 -23.23
Total Expenses 2.75 2.36 16.53
Operating Profit -0.8 0.19 -521.05
Net Profit -0.92 0.04 -2400
Equity Capital 3.23 3.23 -
> More on SPS International Ltd Financials Results

SPS International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solis Marketing 0.52 -3.70 1.60
A F Enterprises 4.00 -4.99 1.60
Trans Asia Corpo 3.04 4.83 1.58
SPS Intl. 4.75 -5.00 1.53
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
> More on SPS International Ltd Peer Group

SPS International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.24
> More on SPS International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SPS International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -9.52% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SPS International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.75
4.75
Week Low/High 0.00
4.75
Month Low/High 4.75
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.86
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.69
70.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for SPS International: