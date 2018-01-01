JUST IN
Square Four Projects India Ltd.

BSE: 526532 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716K01012
BSE 12:35 | 21 Feb 23.60 1.10
(4.89%)
OPEN

23.60

 HIGH

23.60

 LOW

23.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Square Four Projects India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Square Four Projects India Ltd.

Square Four Projects India Ltd

Essen Supplements India Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of construction chemicals and epoxy resins in India. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. The company was promoted by Mayur N Kanani, N L Kanani and V N Keshwala. It made its public issue in the year 1994....> More

Square Four Projects India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 590.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Square Four Projects India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.04 -50
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Net Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Equity Capital 9.81 9.81 -
> More on Square Four Projects India Ltd Financials Results

Square Four Projects India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76
Orbit Corpn. 2.06 3.00 23.48
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28
Square Four Pro. 23.60 4.89 23.15
Unishire Urban 9.35 0.65 22.78
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21
> More on Square Four Projects India Ltd Peer Group

Square Four Projects India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 23.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.62
> More on Square Four Projects India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Square Four Projects India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -27.94% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -40.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Square Four Projects India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.60
23.60
Week Low/High 0.00
23.60
Month Low/High 23.60
24.00
YEAR Low/High 20.50
40.00
All TIME Low/High 3.30
127.00

