You are here » Home
» Company
» Square Four Projects India Ltd
Square Four Projects India Ltd.
|BSE: 526532
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716K01012
|
BSE
12:35 | 21 Feb
|
23.60
|
1.10
(4.89%)
|
OPEN
23.60
|
HIGH
23.60
|
LOW
23.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Square Four Projects India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|40.20
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|590.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.60
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|590.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|23.60
|CLOSE
|22.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|40.20
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|590.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.60
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|590.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Square Four Projects India Ltd.
Square Four Projects India Ltd
Essen Supplements India Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of construction chemicals and epoxy resins in India. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. The company was promoted by Mayur N Kanani, N L Kanani and V N Keshwala. It made its public issue in the year 1994....> More
Square Four Projects India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Square Four Projects India Ltd - Financial Results
Square Four Projects India Ltd - Peer Group
Square Four Projects India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Square Four Projects India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-27.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-40.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Square Four Projects India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.60
|
|23.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.60
|Month Low/High
|23.60
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.50
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.30
|
|127.00
Quick Links for Square Four Projects India: