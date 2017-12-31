JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.

BSE: 530037 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE618F01010
BSE 13:18 | 30 Jan Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.78
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 2.08
52-Week low 1.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.78
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.78
CLOSE 1.78
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 2.08
52-Week low 1.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.78
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd.

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn since 1995. It manufactures Yarn mainly in the hank form which is extensively used in handloom sector. The company is also engaged in cotton trade, and ginning. It is promoted by entrepreneurs from a family that is in business for more than 50 years. The spinning mill is located on a 4-acre plot of land at Chitradurg...> More

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.24 2.13 -41.78
Other Income 0.13 -
Total Income 1.24 2.27 -45.37
Total Expenses 1.14 2.42 -52.89
Operating Profit 0.1 -0.15 166.67
Net Profit 0.06 -0.18 133.33
Equity Capital 4.48 4.48 -
> More on Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Financials Results

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unimin India 0.46 -4.17 0.93
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Jagjanani Text. 0.55 -3.51 0.86
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75
Deccan Polypacks 3.05 1.33 0.65
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
> More on Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Peer Group

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.20
Banks/FIs 8.93
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.87
Indian Public 66.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.77
> More on Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.78
1.78
Week Low/High 0.00
1.78
Month Low/High 0.00
1.78
YEAR Low/High 1.55
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin: