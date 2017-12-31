Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn since 1995. It manufactures Yarn mainly in the hank form which is extensively used in handloom sector. The company is also engaged in cotton trade, and ginning. It is promoted by entrepreneurs from a family that is in business for more than 50 years. The spinning mill is located on a 4-acre plot of land at Chitradurg...> More