Sreechem Resins Ltd.

BSE: 514248 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE377C01010
BSE 13:39 | 08 Mar 8.37 0.39
(4.89%)
OPEN

8.00

 HIGH

8.37

 LOW

8.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sreechem Resins Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sreechem Resins Ltd.

Sreechem Resins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sreechem Resins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.2 6.56 25
Other Income -
Total Income 8.2 6.57 24.81
Total Expenses 8.14 6.51 25.04
Operating Profit 0.06 0.06 -
Net Profit -0.06 -0.08 25
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Sreechem Resins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Sreechem Resins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.01
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.17
Sreechem Resins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.73%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.00%

Sreechem Resins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.37
Week Low/High 8.00
8.00
Month Low/High 7.60
8.00
YEAR Low/High 7.00
13.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
33.00

