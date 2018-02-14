Sreechem Resins Ltd.
|BSE: 514248
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE377C01010
|BSE 13:39 | 08 Mar
|8.37
|
0.39
(4.89%)
|
OPEN
8.00
|
HIGH
8.37
|
LOW
8.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sreechem Resins Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.98
|VOLUME
|7400
|52-Week high
|13.17
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.37
|Buy Qty
|2600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sreechem Resins Ltd.
Sreechem Resins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Revised Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017 In Comp
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017 In Compliance W
-
Notice For Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For
The Quarter And Half Y
Sreechem Resins Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.2
|6.56
|25
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.2
|6.57
|24.81
|Total Expenses
|8.14
|6.51
|25.04
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.06
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.08
|25
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
|-
Sreechem Resins Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Crestchem
|12.50
|0.00
|3.75
|Gagan Gases
|8.07
|4.94
|3.65
|Indian Link Ch.
|710.75
|-5.00
|3.55
|Sreechem Resins
|8.37
|4.89
|3.35
|Shri Aster Silic
|1.28
|-4.48
|3.01
|Asian Petroprod.
|3.58
|4.99
|1.90
|Guj. Carbon Inds
|1.37
|3.79
|1.70
Sreechem Resins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sreechem Resins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.00%
Sreechem Resins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.37
|Week Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.60
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.00
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Sreechem Resins:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices