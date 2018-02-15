SRF Ltd.
|BSE: 503806
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SRF
|ISIN Code: INE647A01010
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|1854.45
|
0.50
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
1863.30
|
HIGH
1867.40
|
LOW
1845.05
|NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|1854.10
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
1862.00
|
HIGH
1869.25
|
LOW
1842.05
|OPEN
|1863.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1853.95
|VOLUME
|2042
|52-Week high
|2045.00
|52-Week low
|1420.00
|P/E
|26.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,648
|Buy Price
|1854.40
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|1857.25
|Sell Qty
|32.00
|OPEN
|1862.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1853.35
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|2048.45
|52-Week low
|1415.25
|P/E
|26.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,648
|Buy Price
|1854.20
|Buy Qty
|28.00
|Sell Price
|1856.00
|Sell Qty
|26.00
About SRF Ltd.
SRF Limited (SRF), a multi-product and multi-business organisation was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd, now it is market leader in Technical Textiles, Refrigerants, Engineering Plastics and Industrial Yarns. The business divisions of the company include Technical Textile Business, Chemical Business, Packaging Films Business, Industrial Yarn Business and Engine...
SRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,648
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|68.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.91
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.65
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|570.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.25
SRF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1397.06
|1132.98
|23.31
|Other Income
|20.93
|6.43
|225.51
|Total Income
|1417.99
|1139.41
|24.45
|Total Expenses
|1144.37
|906.2
|26.28
|Operating Profit
|273.62
|233.21
|17.33
|Net Profit
|131.22
|108.37
|21.09
|Equity Capital
|57.42
|57.42
|-
SRF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Grasim Inds
|1106.50
|0.52
|72735.78
|SRF
|1854.45
|0.03
|10648.25
|Arvind Ltd
|395.50
|1.54
|10228.42
|Sheela Foam
|1565.00
|-1.47
|7634.07
|Vardhman Textile
|1325.00
|0.94
|7609.48
SRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SRF Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|13/01
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1624
|Details
SRF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|-2.04%
|0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-2.04%
|-1.12%
|-1.59%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|0.39%
|1.58%
|1.58%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|16.43%
|20.05%
|4.96%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|18.40%
|17.63%
|16.61%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|101.64%
|100.14%
|16.67%
|18.24%
SRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1845.05
|
|1867.40
|Week Low/High
|1766.35
|
|1901.00
|Month Low/High
|1766.35
|
|1960.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1420.00
|
|2045.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|2045.00
