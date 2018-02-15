SRF Ltd

SRF Limited (SRF), a multi-product and multi-business organisation was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd, now it is market leader in Technical Textiles, Refrigerants, Engineering Plastics and Industrial Yarns. The business divisions of the company include Technical Textile Business, Chemical Business, Packaging Films Business, Industrial Yarn Business and Engine...> More