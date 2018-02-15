JUST IN
SRF Ltd.

BSE: 503806 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SRF ISIN Code: INE647A01010
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 1854.45 0.50
(0.03%)
OPEN

1863.30

 HIGH

1867.40

 LOW

1845.05
NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 1854.10 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

1862.00

 HIGH

1869.25

 LOW

1842.05
About SRF Ltd.

SRF Ltd

SRF Limited (SRF), a multi-product and multi-business organisation was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd, now it is market leader in Technical Textiles, Refrigerants, Engineering Plastics and Industrial Yarns. The business divisions of the company include Technical Textile Business, Chemical Business, Packaging Films Business, Industrial Yarn Business and Engine...> More

SRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,648
EPS - TTM () [*S] 68.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 570.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SRF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1397.06 1132.98 23.31
Other Income 20.93 6.43 225.51
Total Income 1417.99 1139.41 24.45
Total Expenses 1144.37 906.2 26.28
Operating Profit 273.62 233.21 17.33
Net Profit 131.22 108.37 21.09
Equity Capital 57.42 57.42 -
SRF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grasim Inds 1106.50 0.52 72735.78
SRF 1854.45 0.03 10648.25
Arvind Ltd 395.50 1.54 10228.42
Sheela Foam 1565.00 -1.47 7634.07
Vardhman Textile 1325.00 0.94 7609.48
SRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.38
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 19.84
Insurance 0.76
Mutual Funds 9.81
Indian Public 13.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.82
SRF Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 1624 PDF IconDetails
SRF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.24% -2.04% 0.02% -0.99%
1 Month -2.04% -1.12% -1.59% -0.96%
3 Month 0.39% 1.58% 1.58% 0.86%
6 Month 16.43% 20.05% 4.96% 4.22%
1 Year 18.40% 17.63% 16.61% 15.99%
3 Year 101.64% 100.14% 16.67% 18.24%

SRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1845.05
1867.40
Week Low/High 1766.35
1901.00
Month Low/High 1766.35
1960.00
YEAR Low/High 1420.00
2045.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
2045.00

