Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.
|BSE: 530943
|Sector: Media
|NSE: SABTN
|ISIN Code: INE416A01036
|BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar
|17.60
|
0.80
(4.76%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.60
|
LOW
17.00
|NSE 15:13 | 12 Mar
|17.50
|
0.80
(4.79%)
|
OPEN
16.60
|
HIGH
17.50
|
LOW
16.50
About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.
Sri Adhikari Brothers Telivision Network was originaly promoted in 1985 by the promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a partnership firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothers. Since December, 1994, the partnership firm has discountinued the business of serial production. The company thereafter has undertaken the entire business of Sri Adhikari Brothers i.e, production of television s...> More
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|61
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.57
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Announcement
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Tuesday 13Th February 2018
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 13Th February 2018
-
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited - Trading Window
-
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.03
|39.94
|-72.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|11.04
|39.95
|-72.37
|Total Expenses
|13.19
|24.13
|-45.34
|Operating Profit
|-2.16
|15.82
|-113.65
|Net Profit
|-11.73
|5.44
|-315.63
|Equity Capital
|34.94
|34.94
|-
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BAG Films
|5.38
|1.32
|101.20
|Sahara One Media
|44.15
|4.99
|95.05
|Ortel Commu.
|26.75
|2.49
|81.53
|Sri Adhik. Bros.
|17.60
|4.76
|61.49
|TV Vision
|16.05
|4.90
|56.08
|Sagar Prod.
|13.73
|-0.07
|55.06
|Cinevista
|9.50
|0.96
|54.58
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.61%
|-11.39%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.42%
|-28.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.34%
|6.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-87.42%
|-87.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-93.82%
|-93.87%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.86%
|-89.12%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.60
|Week Low/High
|15.60
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|15.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.45
|
|297.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.03
|
|1545.00
