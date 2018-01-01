JUST IN
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.

BSE: 530943 Sector: Media
NSE: SABTN ISIN Code: INE416A01036
BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar 17.60 0.80
(4.76%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.60

 LOW

17.00
NSE 15:13 | 12 Mar 17.50 0.80
(4.79%)
OPEN

16.60

 HIGH

17.50

 LOW

16.50
About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Sri Adhikari Brothers Telivision Network was originaly promoted in 1985 by the promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a partnership firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothers. Since December, 1994, the partnership firm has discountinued the business of serial production. The company thereafter has undertaken the entire business of Sri Adhikari Brothers i.e, production of television s...> More

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.03 39.94 -72.38
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 11.04 39.95 -72.37
Total Expenses 13.19 24.13 -45.34
Operating Profit -2.16 15.82 -113.65
Net Profit -11.73 5.44 -315.63
Equity Capital 34.94 34.94 -
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BAG Films 5.38 1.32 101.20
Sahara One Media 44.15 4.99 95.05
Ortel Commu. 26.75 2.49 81.53
Sri Adhik. Bros. 17.60 4.76 61.49
TV Vision 16.05 4.90 56.08
Sagar Prod. 13.73 -0.07 55.06
Cinevista 9.50 0.96 54.58
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.04
Banks/FIs 9.64
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.58
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.82
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.61% -11.39% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.42% -28.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.34% 6.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -87.42% -87.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -93.82% -93.87% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.86% -89.12% 17.24% 19.01%

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.00
17.60
Week Low/High 15.60
20.00
Month Low/High 15.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 13.45
297.00
All TIME Low/High 5.03
1545.00

