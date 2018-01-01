You are here » Home
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd.
|BSE: 507918
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE240L01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:57 | 06 Feb
|
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|55.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|55.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.40
|Sell Qty
|11500.00
|OPEN
|55.60
|CLOSE
|58.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|55.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.40
|Sell Qty
|11500.00
About Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd.
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd (formerly known as New Horizon Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is in the business of investment and financing. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.02
|1.52
|-32.89
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.02
|1.52
|-32.89
|Total Expenses
|0.79
|1.32
|-40.15
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|0.2
|15
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
| -
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.75%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.80%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|18.48%
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.60
|
|55.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.60
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.60
|All TIME Low/High
|43.00
|
|125.00
