Sri KPR Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514442 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE009C01019
BSE 11:23 | 12 Mar 26.00 1.00
(4.00%)
OPEN

26.00

 HIGH

26.00

 LOW

26.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sri KPR Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 26.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 31.85
52-Week low 21.20
P/E 18.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 52
Buy Price 23.75
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 26.00
Sell Qty 195.00
About Sri KPR Industries Ltd.

Sri KPR Industries Ltd

Bhayaganagar Wood Plast Ltd (BWPL) is a part of KPR group of companies comprising Bhagyanagar Pipe Industries, Balaji Amines, Flowell Pump Industries, Balaji Cement Products, and Bharathi Cement Products. Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Limited was promoted by N Kishan Reddy, A Pratap Reddy and their associates in the year 1988 for manufacture of PVC Foam Panels/Profile/pipes at Village Nadikandi Andhr...> More

Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.41 10.02 -65.97
Other Income 0.04 -0.22 118.18
Total Income 3.45 9.79 -64.76
Total Expenses 2.86 8.52 -66.43
Operating Profit 0.59 1.27 -53.54
Net Profit -0.33 0.13 -353.85
Equity Capital 20.15 20.15 -
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natl. Plastic 62.60 2.62 57.15
Bright Brothers 95.25 -0.68 54.10
Texmo Pipes 21.10 0.24 52.79
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 31.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.34
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/03 Centrum Broking Buy 704 PDF IconDetails
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.57% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.80% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.65% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 36.48% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sri KPR Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.00
26.00
Week Low/High 24.50
27.00
Month Low/High 24.50
29.00
YEAR Low/High 21.20
32.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
62.00

