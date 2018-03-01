Sri KPR Industries Ltd

Bhayaganagar Wood Plast Ltd (BWPL) is a part of KPR group of companies comprising Bhagyanagar Pipe Industries, Balaji Amines, Flowell Pump Industries, Balaji Cement Products, and Bharathi Cement Products. Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Limited was promoted by N Kishan Reddy, A Pratap Reddy and their associates in the year 1988 for manufacture of PVC Foam Panels/Profile/pipes at Village Nadikandi Andhr...> More