Sri KPR Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514442
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE009C01019
|BSE 11:23 | 12 Mar
|26.00
|
1.00
(4.00%)
|
OPEN
26.00
|
HIGH
26.00
|
LOW
26.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sri KPR Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|31.85
|52-Week low
|21.20
|P/E
|18.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|23.75
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|26.00
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|26.00
|CLOSE
|25.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|31.85
|52-Week low
|21.20
|P/E
|18.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|23.75
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|26.00
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52.39
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sri KPR Industries Ltd.
Bhayaganagar Wood Plast Ltd (BWPL) is a part of KPR group of companies comprising Bhagyanagar Pipe Industries, Balaji Amines, Flowell Pump Industries, Balaji Cement Products, and Bharathi Cement Products. Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Limited was promoted by N Kishan Reddy, A Pratap Reddy and their associates in the year 1988 for manufacture of PVC Foam Panels/Profile/pipes at Village Nadikandi Andhr...> More
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|52
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|4.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.43
Announcement
-
INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE UN-AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINAN
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR GRIEVANCES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31 2017
-
RE-SUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2017.
-
-
-
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.41
|10.02
|-65.97
|Other Income
|0.04
|-0.22
|118.18
|Total Income
|3.45
|9.79
|-64.76
|Total Expenses
|2.86
|8.52
|-66.43
|Operating Profit
|0.59
|1.27
|-53.54
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|0.13
|-353.85
|Equity Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|-
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Natl. Plastic
|62.60
|2.62
|57.15
|Bright Brothers
|95.25
|-0.68
|54.10
|Texmo Pipes
|21.10
|0.24
|52.79
|Sri KPR Inds.
|26.00
|4.00
|52.39
|Polylink Poly.
|23.60
|-3.48
|52.20
|Pearl Polymers
|26.20
|-4.38
|44.09
|Biopac India
|24.95
|-0.99
|43.04
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/03
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|704
|Details
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.57%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.80%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.65%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|36.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sri KPR Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.00
|
|26.00
|Week Low/High
|24.50
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|24.50
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.20
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Sri KPR Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices