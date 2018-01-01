JUST IN
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd.

BSE: 521161 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE456D01010
BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar 19.90 -1.00
(-4.78%)
OPEN

19.90

 HIGH

19.90

 LOW

19.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd

Promoted by B R Naidu and R Srihari, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) (SLST) was incorporated in May '64. The company manufactures synthetic blended yarn, combed cotton yarn, combed autoconed yarn, OE carded yarn, at its Arni unit. Its present installed capacity is 56,784 ring spindles and 336 rotors. The company sells its yarn in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, while the OE yarn is...> More

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Jul 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.09 23.71 10.04
Other Income 0.08 0.39 -79.49
Total Income 26.18 24.1 8.63
Total Expenses 26.66 24.7 7.94
Operating Profit -0.48 -0.6 20
Net Profit -1.14 -1.27 10.24
Equity Capital 3.33 3.33 -
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Konark Synth 12.28 4.96 7.13
Supertex Inds. 6.21 9.91 7.04
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.32
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -27.64% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.90
19.90
Week Low/High 19.90
20.00
Month Low/High 19.90
23.00
YEAR Low/High 19.90
58.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
100.00

