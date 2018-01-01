Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd.
|BSE: 521161
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE456D01010
|BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar
|19.90
|
-1.00
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
19.90
|
HIGH
19.90
|
LOW
19.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.90
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|57.90
|52-Week low
|19.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|19.90
|Buy Qty
|2450.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd.
Promoted by B R Naidu and R Srihari, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) (SLST) was incorporated in May '64. The company manufactures synthetic blended yarn, combed cotton yarn, combed autoconed yarn, OE carded yarn, at its Arni unit. Its present installed capacity is 56,784 ring spindles and 336 rotors. The company sells its yarn in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, while the OE yarn is...> More
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Jul 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
Board Meeting On February 13 2018 For Considering The Unaudited Results For The Third Quarter And Ni
-
Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quar
-
Rectified Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Ended 30.09.2017
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Ended 30.09.2017
-
Board Meeting On November 14 2017 For Considering The Unaudited Results For The Second Quarter And S
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.09
|23.71
|10.04
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.39
|-79.49
|Total Income
|26.18
|24.1
|8.63
|Total Expenses
|26.66
|24.7
|7.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.48
|-0.6
|20
|Net Profit
|-1.14
|-1.27
|10.24
|Equity Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|-
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Konark Synth
|12.28
|4.96
|7.13
|Supertex Inds.
|6.21
|9.91
|7.04
|Garware Synth
|11.88
|-3.41
|6.90
|Sri Lak.Sar.Arni
|19.90
|-4.78
|6.63
|Mavi Industries
|8.50
|0.00
|6.62
|LWS Knitwear
|13.02
|-4.96
|6.59
|Perfect-Octave
|1.88
|-4.57
|6.52
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-27.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.90
|
|19.90
|Week Low/High
|19.90
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|19.90
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.90
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|100.00
