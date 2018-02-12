JUST IN
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521234 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443E01016
BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar 19.75 0.80
(4.22%)
OPEN

19.75

 HIGH

19.75

 LOW

19.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 19.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.95
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 25.00
52-Week low 11.36
P/E 13.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.75
Sell Qty 90.00
About Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'80 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jawahar Mills, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills (SNCM) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'82. SNCM was promoted by R M Ramanathan and P Palaniappan. R M Ramanathan is the chairman and P Palaniappan, the managing director. The other group companies are Sree Uma Parameshwari Mills, Uma Maheshwari Mills, etc. SNCM manufactures comb...

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 42.51 29.5 44.1
Other Income 0.46 0.32 43.75
Total Income 42.97 29.82 44.1
Total Expenses 41.24 27.6 49.42
Operating Profit 1.74 2.23 -21.97
Net Profit -0.07 -0.08 12.5
Equity Capital 4.29 4.29 -
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 41.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.94
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.40% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 58.51% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 48.83% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.75
19.75
Week Low/High 18.95
20.00
Month Low/High 18.30
21.00
YEAR Low/High 11.36
25.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
70.00

