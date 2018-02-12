You are here » Home
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521234
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443E01016
|
BSE
15:14 | 09 Mar
|
19.75
|
0.80
(4.22%)
|
OPEN
19.75
|
HIGH
19.75
|
LOW
19.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.95
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|11.36
|P/E
|13.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.75
|Sell Qty
|90.00
About Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'80 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jawahar Mills, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills (SNCM) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'82. SNCM was promoted by R M Ramanathan and P Palaniappan. R M Ramanathan is the chairman and P Palaniappan, the managing director. The other group companies are Sree Uma Parameshwari Mills, Uma Maheshwari Mills, etc.
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|42.51
|29.5
|44.1
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.32
|43.75
|Total Income
|42.97
|29.82
|44.1
|Total Expenses
|41.24
|27.6
|49.42
|Operating Profit
|1.74
|2.23
|-21.97
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.08
|12.5
|Equity Capital
|4.29
|4.29
| -
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|58.51%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|48.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.75
|
|19.75
|Week Low/High
|18.95
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|18.30
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.36
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills: