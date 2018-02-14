Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ring and open-end cotton yarn. R Doraiswami is the chairman of the company. Its spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors. In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 s...> More