Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.
|BSE: 521178
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE306D01017
|
BSE
10:00 | 12 Mar
|
12.75
|
0.02
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
12.75
|
HIGH
12.75
|
LOW
12.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.73
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|12.73
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|12.75
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.75
|CLOSE
|12.73
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|12.73
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|12.75
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd
Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ring and open-end cotton yarn. R Doraiswami is the chairman of the company. Its spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors.
In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 s...> More
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Financial Results
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Peer Group
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.75
|
|12.75
|Week Low/High
|12.73
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.73
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.73
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|200.00
Quick Links for Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore):