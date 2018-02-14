JUST IN
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.

BSE: 521178 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE306D01017
BSE 10:00 | 12 Mar 12.75 0.02
(0.16%)
OPEN

12.75

 HIGH

12.75

 LOW

12.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ring and open-end cotton yarn. R Doraiswami is the chairman of the company. Its spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors. In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 s

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 26.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.53 1.83 92.9
Other Income 0.19 1.93 -90.16
Total Income 3.72 3.75 -0.8
Total Expenses 4.56 3.11 46.62
Operating Profit -0.84 0.64 -231.25
Net Profit -1.45 -0.23 -530.43
Equity Capital 7.12 7.12 -
> More on Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Financials Results

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hanung Toys 3.05 0.99 9.40
Betex India 61.50 4.41 9.22
Lakhotia Poly. 8.76 0.00 9.17
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
> More on Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Peer Group

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
> More on Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.45% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.75
12.75
Week Low/High 12.73
14.00
Month Low/High 12.73
14.00
YEAR Low/High 12.73
20.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
200.00

