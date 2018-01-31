JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd.

BSE: 515081 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE047H01018
BSE 13:56 | 08 Mar 2.47 -0.10
(-3.89%)
OPEN

2.47

 HIGH

2.47

 LOW

2.47
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.57
VOLUME 3200
52-Week high 4.25
52-Week low 2.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.47
Buy Qty 2300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.47
CLOSE 2.57
VOLUME 3200
52-Week high 4.25
52-Week low 2.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.47
Buy Qty 2300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sri Vajra Granites Ltd.

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'89, Vajra Granites was promoted by K G S Ranganadha Prasad and associates. It is engaged in the manufacture of granite products such as granite slabs/tiles, monuments, decorative pieces,etc. The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture cut and polished granite slabs / panels, monuments with a capacity of 1,12,000 sq mtr of slabs and tiles, and 15,000 sq mtr of monuments in ...> More

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.19 -78.95
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.05 0.19 -73.68
Total Expenses 0.24 0.55 -56.36
Operating Profit -0.19 -0.36 47.22
Net Profit -0.24 -0.42 42.86
Equity Capital 7.26 7.26 -
> More on Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Financials Results

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
SIP Inds. 3.97 0.00 1.86
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
> More on Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Peer Group

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.81
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.37
Indian Public 72.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.92
> More on Sri Vajra Granites Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -35.68% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.47
2.47
Week Low/High 2.47
3.00
Month Low/High 2.47
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.47
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
60.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sri Vajra Granites: