Sri Vajra Granites Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'89, Vajra Granites was promoted by K G S Ranganadha Prasad and associates. It is engaged in the manufacture of granite products such as granite slabs/tiles, monuments, decorative pieces,etc. The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture cut and polished granite slabs / panels, monuments with a capacity of 1,12,000 sq mtr of slabs and tiles, and 15,000 sq mtr of monuments in ...> More