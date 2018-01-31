Sri Vajra Granites Ltd.
|2.47
-0.10
(-3.89%)
OPEN
2.47
HIGH
2.47
LOW
2.47
About Sri Vajra Granites Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'89, Vajra Granites was promoted by K G S Ranganadha Prasad and associates. It is engaged in the manufacture of granite products such as granite slabs/tiles, monuments, decorative pieces,etc. The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture cut and polished granite slabs / panels, monuments with a capacity of 1,12,000 sq mtr of slabs and tiles, and 15,000 sq mtr of monuments in ...> More
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.56
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday 31St January 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For Quarter Ended 31ST DECEMBER 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Yearly Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 10Th November 2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) 2015 For The Half Year Ended 30Th Septe
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.19
|-78.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.19
|-73.68
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|0.55
|-56.36
|Operating Profit
|-0.19
|-0.36
|47.22
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|-0.42
|42.86
|Equity Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|-
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indrayani Bio
|5.78
|4.90
|2.10
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|SIP Inds.
|3.97
|0.00
|1.86
|Sri Vajra
|2.47
|-3.89
|1.79
|Sawaca Business
|1.71
|-4.47
|1.78
|Brushman (India)
|1.15
|-4.96
|1.70
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-35.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sri Vajra Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.47
|
|2.47
|Week Low/High
|2.47
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.47
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.47
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|60.00
