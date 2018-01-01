You are here » Home
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.
|BSE: 513605
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SRIPIPES
|ISIN Code: INE943C01027
BSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
322.50
3.50
(1.10%)
OPEN
319.00
HIGH
324.50
LOW
319.00
NSE
LIVE
15:21 | 12 Mar
321.40
3.20
(1.01%)
OPEN
319.00
HIGH
325.00
LOW
318.25
|OPEN
|319.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|319.00
|VOLUME
|33574
|52-Week high
|448.85
|52-Week low
|296.50
|P/E
|10.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,506
|Buy Price
|321.40
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|322.45
|Sell Qty
|30.00
About Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd
Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company.
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|385.95
|291.55
|32.38
|Other Income
|12.54
|3.56
|252.25
|Total Income
|398.49
|295.11
|35.03
|Total Expenses
|326.48
|221.02
|47.72
|Operating Profit
|72.01
|74.1
|-2.82
|Net Profit
|39.47
|40.1
|-1.57
|Equity Capital
|46.7
|39.76
| -
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Peer Group
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Research Reports
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.59%
|-7.40%
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-14.59%
|-13.25%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-16.07%
|-19.28%
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-6.74%
|-8.72%
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-5.73%
|-4.06%
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|98.34%
|89.73%
|17.24%
|19.05%
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|319.00
|324.50
|Week Low/High
|306.00
|347.00
|Month Low/High
|306.00
|383.00
|YEAR Low/High
|296.50
|449.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|449.00
