Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.

BSE: 513605 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SRIPIPES ISIN Code: INE943C01027
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 322.50 3.50
(1.10%)
OPEN

319.00

 HIGH

324.50

 LOW

319.00
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 321.40 3.20
(1.01%)
OPEN

319.00

 HIGH

325.00

 LOW

318.25
About Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd

Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company. The ...> More

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,506
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 237.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 385.95 291.55 32.38
Other Income 12.54 3.56 252.25
Total Income 398.49 295.11 35.03
Total Expenses 326.48 221.02 47.72
Operating Profit 72.01 74.1 -2.82
Net Profit 39.47 40.1 -1.57
Equity Capital 46.7 39.76 -
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godawari Power 464.75 4.99 1637.78
Sarda Energy 420.00 0.29 1514.10
Tata Sponge Iron 981.10 -0.70 1510.89
Srikalahas. Pip. 322.50 1.10 1506.08
Sunflag Iron 81.05 3.31 1460.68
Technocraf.Inds. 526.00 0.26 1383.38
Kalyani Steels 288.00 0.00 1257.41
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.24
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 5.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.74
Indian Public 26.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.32
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/09 Choice Research Buy 308 PDF IconDetails
03/07 Reliance Securities Buy 341 PDF IconDetails
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.59% -7.40% 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -14.59% -13.25% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -16.07% -19.28% 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -6.74% -8.72% 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -5.73% -4.06% 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year 98.34% 89.73% 17.24% 19.05%

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 319.00
324.50
Week Low/High 306.00
347.00
Month Low/High 306.00
383.00
YEAR Low/High 296.50
449.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
449.00

