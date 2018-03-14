SRM Energy Ltd.
About SRM Energy Ltd.
Incorporated at Bombay on 3 Sep.'85, Hitkari Fibres was promoted by K K Hitkari and Ved Kapoor, of the Hitkari group and B M Chaturvedi. The company undertook a project to set up a plant at Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1500 tpa for the manufacture of speciality non-woven fabrics such as blankets, carpets, upholstery, floor coverings, automative carpets, etc. ...> More
SRM Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.27
SRM Energy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-300
|Equity Capital
|9.06
|9.06
|-
SRM Energy Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
|Sun Source (I)
|4.67
|0.00
|6.72
|Kintech Renew.
|65.95
|4.93
|6.60
|SRM Ener
|4.28
|0.00
|3.88
|Gita Renewable
|7.50
|0.00
|3.08
SRM Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SRM Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|27.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
SRM Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.28
|
|4.28
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.28
|Month Low/High
|4.28
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.28
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|69.00
