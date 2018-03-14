JUST IN
SRM Energy Ltd.

BSE: 523222 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE173J01018
BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb 4.28 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.28

 HIGH

4.28

 LOW

4.28
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SRM Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.28
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 5.05
52-Week low 4.28
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About SRM Energy Ltd.

SRM Energy Ltd

Incorporated at Bombay on 3 Sep.'85, Hitkari Fibres was promoted by K K Hitkari and Ved Kapoor, of the Hitkari group and B M Chaturvedi. The company undertook a project to set up a plant at Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1500 tpa for the manufacture of speciality non-woven fabrics such as blankets, carpets, upholstery, floor coverings, automative carpets, etc. ...> More

SRM Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SRM Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.01 -300
Net Profit -0.04 -0.01 -300
Equity Capital 9.06 9.06 -
SRM Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07
Sun Source (I) 4.67 0.00 6.72
Kintech Renew. 65.95 4.93 6.60
SRM Ener 4.28 0.00 3.88
Gita Renewable 7.50 0.00 3.08
SRM Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.37
Indian Public 22.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.03
SRM Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 27.76% NA 17.24% 19.02%

SRM Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.28
4.28
Week Low/High 0.00
4.28
Month Low/High 4.28
4.00
YEAR Low/High 4.28
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
69.00

