SSK Lifestyles Ltd.
|BSE: 514336
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE194N01016
|BSE 15:14 | 26 Feb
|5.29
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.29
|
HIGH
5.29
|
LOW
5.29
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SSK Lifestyles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.29
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.29
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|13.25
|52-Week low
|4.08
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|5.55
|Buy Qty
|26280.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SSK Lifestyles Ltd.
Promoted by P M Rao, P Janardhana Rao, P Rama Rao and their associates, Fine Plast Polymers was incorporated in Oct. '92. It came out with a public issue in Dec.'93 to part-finance the setting up of its plant in Pamur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an installed capacity of 432 tpa for rigid PVC pipes and 778 tpa for PVC fittings. The company manufactures rigid PVC pipes and fittings like tees,...> More
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-100
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VHCL Indust.
|0.47
|0.00
|12.10
|Jauss Polymers
|24.60
|-1.80
|11.39
|Axel Polymers
|20.50
|-4.21
|8.82
|SSK Lifestyles
|5.29
|0.00
|6.88
|Polycon Intl.
|13.86
|5.00
|6.78
|Raj Irrigation
|21.25
|-1.85
|6.59
|Royal Cush. Vin.
|5.01
|4.81
|6.05
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.96%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.29
|
|5.29
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.29
|Month Low/High
|5.04
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.08
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|40.00
