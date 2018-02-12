JUST IN
SSK Lifestyles Ltd.

BSE: 514336 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE194N01016
BSE 15:14 | 26 Feb 5.29 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.29

 HIGH

5.29

 LOW

5.29
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SSK Lifestyles Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.29
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.29
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 13.25
52-Week low 4.08
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 5.55
Buy Qty 26280.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About SSK Lifestyles Ltd.

SSK Lifestyles Ltd

Promoted by P M Rao, P Janardhana Rao, P Rama Rao and their associates, Fine Plast Polymers was incorporated in Oct. '92. It came out with a public issue in Dec.'93 to part-finance the setting up of its plant in Pamur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an installed capacity of 432 tpa for rigid PVC pipes and 778 tpa for PVC fittings. The company manufactures rigid PVC pipes and fittings like tees,...> More

SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Net Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Equity Capital 10 10 -
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.37
SSK Lifestyles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.96% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

SSK Lifestyles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.29
5.29
Week Low/High 0.00
5.29
Month Low/High 5.04
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.08
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
40.00

