SSPDL Ltd.

BSE: 530821 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE838C01011
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 60.00 2.00
(3.45%)
OPEN

66.45

 HIGH

66.45

 LOW

59.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SSPDL Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SSPDL Ltd.

SSPDL Ltd

SSPDL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SSPDL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.44 21.87 -75.13
Other Income 0.04 0.1 -60
Total Income 5.47 21.97 -75.1
Total Expenses 10.06 20.19 -50.17
Operating Profit -4.58 1.78 -357.3
Net Profit -3.83 0.14 -2835.71
Equity Capital 12.93 12.93 -
SSPDL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.51 -4.14 87.49
Satra Properties 4.66 -4.90 83.11
SSPDL Ltd 60.00 3.45 77.58
Krishna Vent. 68.00 0.00 73.44
Landmark Prop. 4.99 -0.40 66.92
Tirupati Sarjan 20.05 3.62 66.16
SSPDL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.61
SSPDL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -36.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -39.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.43% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 185.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SSPDL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.00
66.45
Week Low/High 55.50
66.45
Month Low/High 55.50
68.00
YEAR Low/High 51.20
109.00
All TIME Low/High 1.62
288.00

