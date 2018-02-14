SSPDL Ltd.
|BSE: 530821
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE838C01011
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|60.00
|
2.00
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
66.45
|
HIGH
66.45
|
LOW
59.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SSPDL Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|66.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.00
|VOLUME
|6526
|52-Week high
|109.00
|52-Week low
|51.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|78
|Buy Price
|59.00
|Buy Qty
|694.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|217.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|78
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SSPDL Ltd.
SSPDL Ltd
SSPDL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|78
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
SSPDL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.44
|21.87
|-75.13
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.1
|-60
|Total Income
|5.47
|21.97
|-75.1
|Total Expenses
|10.06
|20.19
|-50.17
|Operating Profit
|-4.58
|1.78
|-357.3
|Net Profit
|-3.83
|0.14
|-2835.71
|Equity Capital
|12.93
|12.93
|-
SSPDL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lancor Holdings
|26.00
|-1.70
|105.30
|Prajay Engg.
|12.51
|-4.14
|87.49
|Satra Properties
|4.66
|-4.90
|83.11
|SSPDL Ltd
|60.00
|3.45
|77.58
|Krishna Vent.
|68.00
|0.00
|73.44
|Landmark Prop.
|4.99
|-0.40
|66.92
|Tirupati Sarjan
|20.05
|3.62
|66.16
SSPDL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SSPDL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-36.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-39.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.43%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|185.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SSPDL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.00
|
|66.45
|Week Low/High
|55.50
|
|66.45
|Month Low/High
|55.50
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|51.20
|
|109.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.62
|
|288.00
