Stampede Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531723 Sector: Financials
NSE: STAMPEDE ISIN Code: INE224E01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 8.70 -0.01
(-0.11%)
OPEN

8.50

 HIGH

9.14

 LOW

8.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 8.65 -0.15
(-1.70%)
OPEN

8.40

 HIGH

9.20

 LOW

8.40
About Stampede Capital Ltd.

Stampede Capital Ltd

Stampede Capital Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company provides securities trading and broking services in India. The company was formerly known as Brilliant Securities Ltd and changed its name to Stampede Capital Ltd in July 2011. Stampede Capital Ltd is based in Hyderabad India....> More

Stampede Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   199
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stampede Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.39 87.23 -76.63
Other Income -
Total Income 20.39 87.23 -76.63
Total Expenses 20.4 69.32 -70.57
Operating Profit 17.9 -
Net Profit -3.44 6.16 -155.84
Equity Capital 28.63 22.9 -
> More on Stampede Capital Ltd Financials Results

Stampede Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indl.& Prud.Inv. 1206.10 0.51 211.07
Maha Rashtra Apx 147.45 -4.96 208.64
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Stampede Cap. 8.70 -0.11 199.23
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 63.95 -0.08 193.83
Coral India Fin. 37.90 2.43 189.12
> More on Stampede Capital Ltd Peer Group

Stampede Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.28
Banks/FIs 0.35
FIIs 4.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 34.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.81
> More on Stampede Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Stampede Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.31% -23.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -32.56% -29.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 32.02% 30.08% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 20.83% 19.31% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.35% -58.51% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -48.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Stampede Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.50
9.14
Week Low/High 8.50
11.00
Month Low/High 8.50
14.00
YEAR Low/High 4.95
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
64.00

