Stampede Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531723
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: STAMPEDE
|ISIN Code: INE224E01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|8.70
|
-0.01
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
8.50
|
HIGH
9.14
|
LOW
8.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|8.65
|
-0.15
(-1.70%)
|
OPEN
8.40
|
HIGH
9.20
|
LOW
8.40
|OPEN
|8.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.71
|VOLUME
|182949
|52-Week high
|23.60
|52-Week low
|4.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|8.86
|Buy Qty
|2499.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.80
|VOLUME
|826698
|52-Week high
|23.45
|52-Week low
|4.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|8.75
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|9.00
|Sell Qty
|4626.00
|OPEN
|8.50
|CLOSE
|8.71
|VOLUME
|182949
|52-Week high
|23.60
|52-Week low
|4.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|8.86
|Buy Qty
|2499.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.80
|VOLUME
|826698
|52-Week high
|23.45
|52-Week low
|4.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199.23
|Buy Price
|8.75
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|9.00
|Sell Qty
|4626.00
About Stampede Capital Ltd.
Stampede Capital Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company provides securities trading and broking services in India. The company was formerly known as Brilliant Securities Ltd and changed its name to Stampede Capital Ltd in July 2011. Stampede Capital Ltd is based in Hyderabad India....> More
Stampede Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|199
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.05
Stampede Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.39
|87.23
|-76.63
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|20.39
|87.23
|-76.63
|Total Expenses
|20.4
|69.32
|-70.57
|Operating Profit
|17.9
|-
|Net Profit
|-3.44
|6.16
|-155.84
|Equity Capital
|28.63
|22.9
|-
Stampede Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indl.& Prud.Inv.
|1206.10
|0.51
|211.07
|Maha Rashtra Apx
|147.45
|-4.96
|208.64
|LKP Finance
|162.95
|4.99
|202.38
|Stampede Cap.
|8.70
|-0.11
|199.23
|Global Infratech
|74.05
|0.00
|194.31
|Monarch Networth
|63.95
|-0.08
|193.83
|Coral India Fin.
|37.90
|2.43
|189.12
Stampede Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Stampede Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.31%
|-23.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-32.56%
|-29.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|32.02%
|30.08%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|20.83%
|19.31%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.35%
|-58.51%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-48.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Stampede Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.50
|
|9.14
|Week Low/High
|8.50
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|8.50
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.95
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|64.00
Quick Links for Stampede Capital:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices