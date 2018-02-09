JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Standard Batteries Ltd

Standard Batteries Ltd.

BSE: 504180 Sector: Others
NSE: STANDRDBAT ISIN Code: INE502C01039
BSE LIVE 12:09 | 12 Mar 9.65 0.43
(4.66%)
OPEN

9.65

 HIGH

9.65

 LOW

9.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Standard Batteries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.22
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.80
52-Week low 4.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.65
Sell Qty 623.00
OPEN 9.65
CLOSE 9.22
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.80
52-Week low 4.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.65
Sell Qty 623.00

About Standard Batteries Ltd.

Standard Batteries Ltd

Incorporated on 20 Jun.'45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries (SBL) manufactures lead storage batteries for automotive, industrial, and submarine applications and for miners caplamps. The company is the leading supplier of submarine batteries to the Indian Navy and it also supplies miner's caplamps to the mining industry. SBL has three manufacturing units, at Vakola and...> More

Standard Batteries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Standard Batteries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 -
Other Income 0.17 0.18 -5.56
Total Income 0.35 0.18 94.44
Total Expenses 0.3 0.13 130.77
Operating Profit 0.05 0.05 -
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 0.52 0.52 -
> More on Standard Batteries Ltd Financials Results

Standard Batteries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mavens Biotech 0.47 -4.08 5.17
DECOROUS INV&TRD 14.96 4.98 5.16
Dhenu Buildcon 2.77 -1.77 5.07
Radhey Trade 15.50 -3.13 5.02
Standard Battery 9.65 4.66 5.02
AAR Commercial 5.00 -50.00 5.01
Gujarat Metallic 25.25 -1.94 5.00
> More on Standard Batteries Ltd Peer Group

Standard Batteries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.62
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 26.78
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 28.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.70
> More on Standard Batteries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Standard Batteries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.44% NA 0.05% -0.94%
1 Month 4.21% NA -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month 35.92% NA 1.61% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.70% 18.31%

Standard Batteries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.65
9.65
Week Low/High 9.22
10.00
Month Low/High 8.15
10.00
YEAR Low/High 4.35
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
680.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Standard Batteries: