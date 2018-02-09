Standard Batteries Ltd.
|BSE: 504180
|Sector: Others
|NSE: STANDRDBAT
|ISIN Code: INE502C01039
|BSE LIVE 12:09 | 12 Mar
|9.65
|
0.43
(4.66%)
|
OPEN
9.65
|
HIGH
9.65
|
LOW
9.65
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Standard Batteries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.22
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.80
|52-Week low
|4.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.65
|Sell Qty
|623.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Standard Batteries Ltd.
Incorporated on 20 Jun.'45 and promoted by the Williamson Magor group, Standard Batteries (SBL) manufactures lead storage batteries for automotive, industrial, and submarine applications and for miners caplamps. The company is the leading supplier of submarine batteries to the Indian Navy and it also supplies miner's caplamps to the mining industry. SBL has three manufacturing units, at Vakola and...> More
Standard Batteries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
Announcement
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR QTR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
-
-
Certificate For Transfer Of Shares Under Regulation 40(9) For Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
Standard Batteries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.18
|-5.56
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.18
|94.44
|Total Expenses
|0.3
|0.13
|130.77
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.05
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|0.52
|0.52
|-
Standard Batteries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mavens Biotech
|0.47
|-4.08
|5.17
|DECOROUS INV&TRD
|14.96
|4.98
|5.16
|Dhenu Buildcon
|2.77
|-1.77
|5.07
|Radhey Trade
|15.50
|-3.13
|5.02
|Standard Battery
|9.65
|4.66
|5.02
|AAR Commercial
|5.00
|-50.00
|5.01
|Gujarat Metallic
|25.25
|-1.94
|5.00
Standard Batteries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Standard Batteries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.44%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|4.21%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|35.92%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.70%
|18.31%
Standard Batteries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.65
|
|9.65
|Week Low/High
|9.22
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.15
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.35
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|680.00
