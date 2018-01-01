JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Standard Industries Ltd

Standard Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530017 Sector: Others
NSE: SIL ISIN Code: INE173A01025
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 21.10 0.10
(0.48%)
OPEN

20.65

 HIGH

21.10

 LOW

20.65
NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 21.75 1.00
(4.82%)
OPEN

21.75

 HIGH

21.75

 LOW

20.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.00
VOLUME 2545
52-Week high 29.25
52-Week low 20.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 136
Buy Price 21.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.70
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 20.65
CLOSE 21.00
VOLUME 2545
52-Week high 29.25
52-Week low 20.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 136
Buy Price 21.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.70
Sell Qty 150.00

About Standard Industries Ltd.

Standard Industries Ltd

Standard Industries (SIL) was founded 104 years ago as Standard Mills Company in Jan.'92 by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose group. It is currently managed by chairman R N Mafatlal. In Aug.'94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67...> More

Standard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   136
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Standard Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.64 1.27 29.13
Other Income 3.49 1.57 122.29
Total Income 5.13 2.84 80.63
Total Expenses 7.07 4.11 72.02
Operating Profit -1.94 -1.27 -52.76
Net Profit -4.48 -2.37 -89.03
Equity Capital 32.16 32.16 -
> More on Standard Industries Ltd Financials Results

Standard Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sicagen India 37.60 -0.79 148.78
Axtel Industries 91.20 -1.62 147.29
COSCO (India) 340.20 0.67 141.52
Standard Inds. 21.10 0.48 135.72
V B Industries 91.25 -1.99 119.63
Oasis Tradelink 108.45 0.23 117.89
High Ground 10.08 -3.63 116.02
> More on Standard Industries Ltd Peer Group

Standard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.15
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.79
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 27.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.29
> More on Standard Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Standard Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.09% -5.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.80% -1.36% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.38% -13.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.85% -12.83% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.06% -7.05% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.50% 14.78% 17.24% 19.01%

Standard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.65
21.10
Week Low/High 20.65
23.00
Month Low/High 20.65
23.00
YEAR Low/High 20.65
29.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
329.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Standard Industries: