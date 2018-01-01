You are here » Home
Standard Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530017
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SIL
|ISIN Code: INE173A01025
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
21.10
|
0.10
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
20.65
|
HIGH
21.10
|
LOW
20.65
|
NSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
21.75
|
1.00
(4.82%)
|
OPEN
21.75
|
HIGH
21.75
|
LOW
20.80
|OPEN
|20.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.00
|VOLUME
|2545
|52-Week high
|29.25
|52-Week low
|20.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|136
|Buy Price
|21.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|21.70
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|21.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.75
|VOLUME
|26227
|52-Week high
|29.30
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|136
|Buy Price
|21.30
|Buy Qty
|2499.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Standard Industries Ltd.
Standard Industries Ltd
Standard Industries (SIL) was founded 104 years ago as Standard Mills Company in Jan.'92 by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose group. It is currently managed by chairman R N Mafatlal. In Aug.'94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67...> More
Standard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Standard Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Standard Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.64
|1.27
|29.13
|Other Income
|3.49
|1.57
|122.29
|Total Income
|5.13
|2.84
|80.63
|Total Expenses
|7.07
|4.11
|72.02
|Operating Profit
|-1.94
|-1.27
|-52.76
|Net Profit
|-4.48
|-2.37
|-89.03
|Equity Capital
|32.16
|32.16
| -
Standard Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Standard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Standard Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.09%
|-5.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.80%
|-1.36%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.38%
|-13.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.85%
|-12.83%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.06%
|-7.05%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.50%
|14.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Standard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.65
|
|21.10
|Week Low/High
|20.65
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|20.65
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.65
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|329.00
