Standard Industries Ltd

Standard Industries (SIL) was founded 104 years ago as Standard Mills Company in Jan.'92 by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose group. It is currently managed by chairman R N Mafatlal. In Aug.'94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67...> More