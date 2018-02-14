Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd.
|BSE: 523351
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE888N01013
|BSE 10:25 | 28 Dec
|Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.92
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.38
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|69.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.38
|Sell Qty
|1700.00
About Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd.
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|69.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.38
Announcement
-
Compliance With The Regulation 33 And Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
-
In Compliance With The Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
-
BOARD MEETING TO BE SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14/02/2018 AS PER REGULATION 29(1&2) OF LODR2015
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
-
Discrepancies In Financial Result Due To Non Filing Of Statement Of Asset And Liabilities With The F
-
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.06
|16.67
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.06
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|-
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|J D Orgochem
|4.53
|-4.83
|6.02
|Mah. Polybutenes
|0.38
|2.70
|5.92
|Kriptol Inds
|5.15
|9.57
|5.86
|Standard Shoe
|10.38
|-4.95
|5.38
|Bagadia Colourch
|13.99
|4.95
|5.16
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
|Hemo Organic
|14.45
|-4.93
|5.01
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|138.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.38
|
|10.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.38
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.38
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.38
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|65.00
