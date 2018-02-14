JUST IN
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd.

BSE: 523351 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE888N01013
BSE 10:25 | 28 Dec Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.92
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.38
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 69.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.38
Sell Qty 1700.00
About Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd.

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.06 16.67
Net Profit -0.05 -0.06 16.67
Equity Capital 5.18 5.18 -
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86
Standard Shoe 10.38 -4.95 5.38
Bagadia Colourch 13.99 4.95 5.16
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
Hemo Organic 14.45 -4.93 5.01
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.42
Banks/FIs 7.89
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.24
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 50.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.62
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 138.62% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.38
10.38
Week Low/High 0.00
10.38
Month Low/High 0.00
10.38
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.38
All TIME Low/High 1.00
65.00

Browse STOCK Companies

