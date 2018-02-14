JUST IN
Stanpacks (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530931 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE457D01018
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 6.03 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.03

 HIGH

6.03

 LOW

6.03
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stanpacks (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Stanpacks (India) Ltd.

Stanpacks (India) Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'91, Stanpacks (India) was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It is promoted by G P N Gupta and G Radhakrishna and their associates. The company manufactures filling and discharging machinery which are used for bulk packing of free flowing materials like granules, powders, etc. It has collaboration arrangement with Bagfilla Overseas...> More

Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.94 6.87 1.02
Other Income 0.79 -
Total Income 6.94 7.65 -9.28
Total Expenses 6.32 6.98 -9.46
Operating Profit 0.63 0.67 -5.97
Net Profit -0.05 -0.11 54.55
Equity Capital 6.1 6.1 -
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
Sonal Adhesives 6.30 -1.10 3.82
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
Para. Print. 0.82 -4.65 2.19
Planter's Poly 74.00 1.04
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.44
Indian Public 57.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.04
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 31.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Stanpacks (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.03
6.03
Week Low/High 5.73
6.00
Month Low/High 5.49
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.45
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.23
20.00

