Stanpacks (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530931
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE457D01018
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|6.03
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.03
|
HIGH
6.03
|
LOW
6.03
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Stanpacks (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.03
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.03
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|9.29
|52-Week low
|3.45
|P/E
|7.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.03
|Sell Qty
|551.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Stanpacks (India) Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'91, Stanpacks (India) was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It is promoted by G P N Gupta and G Radhakrishna and their associates. The company manufactures filling and discharging machinery which are used for bulk packing of free flowing materials like granules, powders, etc. It has collaboration arrangement with Bagfilla Overseas...> More
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.32
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.94
|6.87
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.79
|-
|Total Income
|6.94
|7.65
|-9.28
|Total Expenses
|6.32
|6.98
|-9.46
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.67
|-5.97
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.11
|54.55
|Equity Capital
|6.1
|6.1
|-
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pankaj Polymers
|8.33
|-4.91
|4.61
|Vallabh Poly-Pl.
|9.82
|4.91
|4.12
|Sonal Adhesives
|6.30
|-1.10
|3.82
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
|Promact Plastics
|4.21
|-1.17
|2.74
|Para. Print.
|0.82
|-4.65
|2.19
|Planter's Poly
|74.00
|1.04
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|31.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Stanpacks (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.03
|
|6.03
|Week Low/High
|5.73
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.49
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.45
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.23
|
|20.00
