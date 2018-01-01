JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 506105 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE441L01015
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Mar 145.20 -3.35
(-2.26%)
OPEN

148.00

 HIGH

148.00

 LOW

145.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 148.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 148.55
VOLUME 489
52-Week high 212.00
52-Week low 132.00
P/E 15.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 148.00
CLOSE 148.55
VOLUME 489
52-Week high 212.00
52-Week low 132.00
P/E 15.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd.

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

The company was incorporated in 1980, under the name Sandeep Holding Pvt Ltd. It became a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries during the same year. In Oct.'80, the company became a public limited company. A preferential offer of shares of the company was made to the shareholders of Mafatlal Industries in 1981-82 and the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries. Thereafter, the Stanro...> More

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.9 2.1 -57.14
Other Income -
Total Income 0.9 2.1 -57.14
Total Expenses 1.57 0.83 89.16
Operating Profit -0.67 1.27 -152.76
Net Profit -0.6 0.91 -165.93
Equity Capital 3.97 3.97 -
> More on Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Almondz Global 23.30 1.30 60.31
Suchitra Finance 64.45 -0.46 60.07
Jindal Poly Inve 56.40 0.09 59.28
Stanrose Mafat. 145.20 -2.26 57.64
Welspun Investme 157.25 -4.81 57.40
Arman Holdings 110.00 0.00 57.31
Munoth Capital 63.20 -4.96 56.88
> More on Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.36
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 9.91
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 35.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.38
> More on Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.07% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -9.25% NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month -21.43% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month -11.11% NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year -11.46% NA 16.65% 16.12%
3 Year 8.28% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 145.00
148.00
Week Low/High 145.00
157.00
Month Low/High 133.30
160.00
YEAR Low/High 132.00
212.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
239.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance: