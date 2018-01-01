You are here » Home
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 506105
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE441L01015
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 09 Mar
145.20
-3.35
(-2.26%)
OPEN
148.00
HIGH
148.00
LOW
145.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|148.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|148.55
|VOLUME
|489
|52-Week high
|212.00
|52-Week low
|132.00
|P/E
|15.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|148.00
|CLOSE
|148.55
|VOLUME
|489
|52-Week high
|212.00
|52-Week low
|132.00
|P/E
|15.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd.
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd
The company was incorporated in 1980, under the name Sandeep Holding Pvt Ltd. It became a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries during the same year. In Oct.'80, the company became a public limited company. A preferential offer of shares of the company was made to the shareholders of Mafatlal Industries in 1981-82 and the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries. Thereafter, the Stanro...> More
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.07%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-9.25%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-21.43%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-11.11%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-11.46%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|8.28%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|145.00
|
|148.00
|Week Low/High
|145.00
|
|157.00
|Month Low/High
|133.30
|
|160.00
|YEAR Low/High
|132.00
|
|212.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|239.00
Quick Links for Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance: