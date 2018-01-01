JUST IN
Star Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 516022 Sector: Industrials
NSE: STARPAPER ISIN Code: INE733A01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 204.70 2.60
(1.29%)
OPEN

203.00

 HIGH

207.40

 LOW

200.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 207.80 6.60
(3.28%)
OPEN

204.00

 HIGH

208.00

 LOW

199.50
OPEN 203.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 9654
52-Week high 318.20
52-Week low 134.70
P/E 5.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 320
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Star Paper Mills Ltd.

Star Paper Mills Ltd

The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The company's product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star. In 1994, the company expanded ...> More

Star Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   320
EPS - TTM () [*S] 37.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 241.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Star Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 87.07 78.4 11.06
Other Income 0.63 0.5 26
Total Income 87.7 78.9 11.15
Total Expenses 70.43 62.5 12.69
Operating Profit 17.26 16.39 5.31
Net Profit 12.06 13.34 -9.6
Equity Capital 15.61 15.61 -
Star Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Astron Paper 118.40 0.08 550.56
Shree Rama News. 27.00 2.27 398.30
Ruchira Papers 163.30 -2.10 366.12
Star Paper Mills 204.70 1.29 319.54
Genus Paper & Bo 12.25 0.82 314.95
Pudumjee Paper 26.05 -0.76 247.48
Yash Papers 66.20 -0.45 233.29
Star Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.49
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.29
Star Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.25% -6.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.49% -18.01% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.78% -11.22% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.42% 11.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.72% 14.02% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 898.54% 936.41% 17.24% 19.02%

Star Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 200.05
207.40
Week Low/High 193.55
225.00
Month Low/High 193.55
259.00
YEAR Low/High 134.70
318.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
318.00

