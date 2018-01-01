Star Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 516022
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: STARPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE733A01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|204.70
|
2.60
(1.29%)
|
OPEN
203.00
|
HIGH
207.40
|
LOW
200.05
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|207.80
|
6.60
(3.28%)
|
OPEN
204.00
|
HIGH
208.00
|
LOW
199.50
|OPEN
|203.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|9654
|52-Week high
|318.20
|52-Week low
|134.70
|P/E
|5.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|320
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|204.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|201.20
|VOLUME
|51666
|52-Week high
|318.55
|52-Week low
|131.10
|P/E
|5.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|320
|Buy Price
|205.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|207.75
|Sell Qty
|77.00
|OPEN
|203.00
|CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|9654
|52-Week high
|318.20
|52-Week low
|134.70
|P/E
|5.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|320
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|204.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|201.20
|VOLUME
|51666
|52-Week high
|318.55
|52-Week low
|131.10
|P/E
|5.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|319.54
|Buy Price
|205.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|207.75
|Sell Qty
|77.00
About Star Paper Mills Ltd.
The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The company's product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star. In 1994, the company expanded ...> More
Star Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|320
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|37.53
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.45
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.99
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|241.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St Dec. 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec. 2017
-
-
Star Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|87.07
|78.4
|11.06
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.5
|26
|Total Income
|87.7
|78.9
|11.15
|Total Expenses
|70.43
|62.5
|12.69
|Operating Profit
|17.26
|16.39
|5.31
|Net Profit
|12.06
|13.34
|-9.6
|Equity Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|-
Star Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Astron Paper
|118.40
|0.08
|550.56
|Shree Rama News.
|27.00
|2.27
|398.30
|Ruchira Papers
|163.30
|-2.10
|366.12
|Star Paper Mills
|204.70
|1.29
|319.54
|Genus Paper & Bo
|12.25
|0.82
|314.95
|Pudumjee Paper
|26.05
|-0.76
|247.48
|Yash Papers
|66.20
|-0.45
|233.29
Star Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Star Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.25%
|-6.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.49%
|-18.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.78%
|-11.22%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.42%
|11.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.72%
|14.02%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|898.54%
|936.41%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Star Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|200.05
|
|207.40
|Week Low/High
|193.55
|
|225.00
|Month Low/High
|193.55
|
|259.00
|YEAR Low/High
|134.70
|
|318.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|318.00
Quick Links for Star Paper Mills:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices