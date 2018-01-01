Star Paper Mills Ltd

The company, Star Paper Mills, controlled by the Bajorias, became a sick unit and came under the purview of BIFR in 1986-87. As per the rehabilitation package, the company was taken over by the Duncan Goenka group. The company's product mix consists of writing and printing paper, paper boards and MG kraft paper. The products are marketed under the brand name Star. In 1994, the company expanded ...> More