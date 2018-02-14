You are here » Home
Starcom Information Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 531616
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347I01010
|
BSE
11:44 | 12 Mar
|
197.90
|
-10.40
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
197.90
|
HIGH
197.90
|
LOW
197.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Starcom Information Technology Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Starcom Information Technology Ltd.
Starcom Information Technology Ltd
Starcom Information Technology Limited was incorporated in 1995.It engages in designing, developing, and dealing software products. The company was formerly known as Jatia Finance Limited....> More
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Financial Results
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Peer Group
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-22.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|197.90
|
|197.90
|Week Low/High
|197.90
|
|269.00
|Month Low/High
|197.90
|
|283.00
|YEAR Low/High
|180.00
|
|388.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.00
|
|495.00
Quick Links for Starcom Information Technology: