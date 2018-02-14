JUST IN
Starcom Information Technology Ltd.

BSE: 531616 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347I01010
BSE 11:44 | 12 Mar 197.90 -10.40
(-4.99%)
OPEN

197.90

 HIGH

197.90

 LOW

197.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Starcom Information Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Starcom Information Technology Ltd.

Starcom Information Technology Ltd

Starcom Information Technology Limited was incorporated in 1995.It engages in designing, developing, and dealing software products. The company was formerly known as Jatia Finance Limited....> More

Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   99
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 989.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 46.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.06 2.63 16.35
Other Income 0.5 0.16 212.5
Total Income 3.55 2.78 27.7
Total Expenses 3.05 2.43 25.51
Operating Profit 0.51 0.35 45.71
Net Profit 0.06 -0.03 300
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sankhya Infotech 110.95 -3.44 124.82
Allied Digital 21.95 -2.44 119.01
Scanpoint Geoma 22.55 2.50 101.70
Starcom Info. 197.90 -4.99 98.95
IRIS Business 51.75 0.78 97.70
GSS Info. 55.75 -0.36 94.44
Atishay 84.50 -0.82 92.78
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 11.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.09
Starcom Information Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -22.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Starcom Information Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 197.90
197.90
Week Low/High 197.90
269.00
Month Low/High 197.90
283.00
YEAR Low/High 180.00
388.00
All TIME Low/High 13.00
495.00

