You are here » Home
» Company
» Starlite Components Ltd
Starlite Components Ltd.
|BSE: 517548
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE035C01022
|
BSE
15:51 | 12 Mar
|
55.85
|
3.75
(7.20%)
|
OPEN
54.00
|
HIGH
56.85
|
LOW
52.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Starlite Components Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|54.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.10
|VOLUME
|69808
|52-Week high
|70.00
|52-Week low
|41.00
|P/E
|25.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96
|Buy Price
|55.85
|Buy Qty
|776.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|54.00
|CLOSE
|52.10
|VOLUME
|69808
|52-Week high
|70.00
|52-Week low
|41.00
|P/E
|25.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96
|Buy Price
|55.85
|Buy Qty
|776.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95.50
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Starlite Components Ltd.
Starlite Components Ltd
Starlite Components was incorporated in 1991 and commenced production in 1992. The company took over the running business of Filaments & Filaments. The same was promoted by Subashchandra Bharati, Rochana Bharati, Arvind Bharati, Ramesh Shahpukar, Bharat Jaiswal.
The company established a unit to manufacture GLS and FTL filaments, speciality filaments and lamp caps bases with an installed capaci...> More
Starlite Components Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Starlite Components Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Starlite Components Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.4
|15.52
|63.66
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.01
|4500
|Total Income
|25.86
|15.53
|66.52
|Total Expenses
|23.48
|14.42
|62.83
|Operating Profit
|2.38
|1.1
|116.36
|Net Profit
|2.14
|0.89
|140.45
|Equity Capital
|17.1
|17.1
| -
Starlite Components Ltd - Peer Group
Starlite Components Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Starlite Components Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Starlite Components Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.50
|
|56.85
|Week Low/High
|50.80
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|46.20
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.00
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.44
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Starlite Components: