JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Starlite Components Ltd

Starlite Components Ltd.

BSE: 517548 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE035C01022
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 55.85 3.75
(7.20%)
OPEN

54.00

 HIGH

56.85

 LOW

52.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Starlite Components Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 54.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.10
VOLUME 69808
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 41.00
P/E 25.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 96
Buy Price 55.85
Buy Qty 776.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 54.00
CLOSE 52.10
VOLUME 69808
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 41.00
P/E 25.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 96
Buy Price 55.85
Buy Qty 776.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Starlite Components Ltd.

Starlite Components Ltd

Starlite Components was incorporated in 1991 and commenced production in 1992. The company took over the running business of Filaments & Filaments. The same was promoted by Subashchandra Bharati, Rochana Bharati, Arvind Bharati, Ramesh Shahpukar, Bharat Jaiswal. The company established a unit to manufacture GLS and FTL filaments, speciality filaments and lamp caps bases with an installed capaci...> More

Starlite Components Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   96
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Starlite Components Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.4 15.52 63.66
Other Income 0.46 0.01 4500
Total Income 25.86 15.53 66.52
Total Expenses 23.48 14.42 62.83
Operating Profit 2.38 1.1 116.36
Net Profit 2.14 0.89 140.45
Equity Capital 17.1 17.1 -
> More on Starlite Components Ltd Financials Results

Starlite Components Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
High Ground 10.08 -3.63 116.02
Vama Inds. 21.75 1.16 114.30
Anik Industries 34.75 -4.79 96.43
Starlite Comp. 55.85 7.20 95.50
Mystic Electron. 48.00 94.90
Bhatia Communic. 150.00 0.00 93.90
Grandeur Product 71.35 0.00 89.97
> More on Starlite Components Ltd Peer Group

Starlite Components Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.62
> More on Starlite Components Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Starlite Components Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.62% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.00% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Starlite Components Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.50
56.85
Week Low/High 50.80
58.00
Month Low/High 46.20
58.00
YEAR Low/High 41.00
70.00
All TIME Low/High 0.44
70.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Starlite Components: