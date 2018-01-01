JUST IN
Starlog Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 520155 Sector: Others
NSE: ABGHEAVY ISIN Code: INE580C01019
BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar 48.40 -0.10
(-0.21%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

49.00

 LOW

46.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Starlog Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Starlog Enterprises Ltd.

Starlog Enterprises Ltd

ABG Heavy Industries was originally promoted as Onaway Carriers Pvt Ltd and was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It was reconverted into a private limited company under the name ABG Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd which later on became public again. Initially started as a heavy crane rental company, over the years, has evolved into a company engaged in plant erection and construction...> More

Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.17 15.19 -65.96
Other Income 0.09 0.03 200
Total Income 5.25 15.22 -65.51
Total Expenses 4.09 9.54 -57.13
Operating Profit 1.16 5.68 -79.58
Net Profit -9.43 -7.94 -18.77
Equity Capital 11.97 11.97 -
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Photo 57.90 2.21 59.41
Gayatri BioOrga. 7.52 4.88 59.25
Ambition Mica 39.50 0.00 58.93
Starlog Enterp. 48.40 -0.21 57.93
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Presha Metall. 38.95 -4.88 55.66
Madhav Marbles 61.20 3.73 54.77
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.05
Indian Public 11.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.37
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.53% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -54.12% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -65.67% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Starlog Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.10
49.00
Week Low/High 46.10
55.00
Month Low/High 46.10
58.00
YEAR Low/High 46.10
118.00
All TIME Low/High 7.60
850.00

