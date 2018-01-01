You are here » Home
Starlog Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 520155
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ABGHEAVY
|ISIN Code: INE580C01019
|
BSE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
48.40
|
-0.10
(-0.21%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
46.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Starlog Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.50
|VOLUME
|1554
|52-Week high
|118.00
|52-Week low
|46.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|46.15
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|48.40
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|49.00
|CLOSE
|48.50
|VOLUME
|1554
|52-Week high
|118.00
|52-Week low
|46.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|46.15
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|48.40
|Sell Qty
|175.00
About Starlog Enterprises Ltd.
Starlog Enterprises Ltd
ABG Heavy Industries was originally promoted as Onaway Carriers Pvt Ltd and was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It was reconverted into a private limited company under the name ABG Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd which later on became public again. Initially started as a heavy crane rental company, over the years, has evolved into a company engaged in plant erection and construction...> More
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Starlog Enterprises Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.17
|15.19
|-65.96
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|200
|Total Income
|5.25
|15.22
|-65.51
|Total Expenses
|4.09
|9.54
|-57.13
|Operating Profit
|1.16
|5.68
|-79.58
|Net Profit
|-9.43
|-7.94
|-18.77
|Equity Capital
|11.97
|11.97
| -
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.53%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-54.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-65.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Starlog Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.10
|
|49.00
|Week Low/High
|46.10
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|46.10
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.10
|
|118.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.60
|
|850.00
