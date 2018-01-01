You are here » Home
Standard Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 511700
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE625D01010
|
BSE
LIVE
12:43 | 29 Dec
|
Standard Capital Markets Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Standard Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.67
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|3.09
|52-Week low
|1.60
|P/E
|11.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.67
|CLOSE
|1.67
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|3.09
|52-Week low
|1.60
|P/E
|11.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Standard Capital Markets Ltd.
Standard Capital Markets Ltd
Standard Capital markets was incorporated in the year 1987. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company as per the registration with RBI. It came with a Public Issue of 20 (twenty) Lacks shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1995. The issue was oversubscribed more than 4 times.
After passing through a very tough time weather in the past many years .The Board of Directors of the Company ...> More
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.51%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.48%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.73%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.82%
Standard Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.67
|
|1.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.67
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.67
|YEAR Low/High
|1.60
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|45.00
