Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
|BSE: 513262
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SSWL
|ISIN Code: INE802C01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
1004.30
|
-5.65
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
1017.60
|
HIGH
1023.00
|
LOW
991.70
|
NSE
LIVE
15:17 | 12 Mar
|
1012.70
|
5.10
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
1018.95
|
HIGH
1025.00
|
LOW
1005.00
About Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips group, has the accumulated experience of the group behind it. The other companies of the group are Steel Strips (the flagship company of the group), Steel Strips & Tubes, S A Builders and Indian Acrylics.
SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel ...> More
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|397.44
|332.78
|19.43
|Other Income
|1.47
|4.75
|-69.05
|Total Income
|398.92
|337.52
|18.19
|Total Expenses
|349.69
|295.33
|18.41
|Operating Profit
|49.22
|42.2
|16.64
|Net Profit
|18.12
|12.62
|43.58
|Equity Capital
|15.56
|15.53
| -
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Peer Group
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.78%
|-1.67%
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-8.62%
|-4.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|0.50%
|-1.55%
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|12.45%
|12.15%
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|44.77%
|43.40%
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|204.80%
|223.39%
|17.24%
|19.06%
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|991.70
|
|1023.00
|Week Low/High
|991.70
|
|1074.00
|Month Low/High
|953.65
|
|1115.00
|YEAR Low/High
|685.00
|
|1225.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|1225.00
