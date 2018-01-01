JUST IN
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

BSE: 513262 Sector: Auto
NSE: SSWL ISIN Code: INE802C01017
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 1004.30 -5.65
(-0.56%)
OPEN

1017.60

 HIGH

1023.00

 LOW

991.70
NSE LIVE 15:17 | 12 Mar 1012.70 5.10
(0.51%)
OPEN

1018.95

 HIGH

1025.00

 LOW

1005.00
OPEN 1017.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1009.95
VOLUME 2616
52-Week high 1225.00
52-Week low 685.00
P/E 21.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,563
Buy Price 1004.30
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 1017.85
Sell Qty 10.00
About Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips group, has the accumulated experience of the group behind it. The other companies of the group are Steel Strips (the flagship company of the group), Steel Strips & Tubes, S A Builders and Indian Acrylics. SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel ...> More

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,563
EPS - TTM () [*S] 46.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 344.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 397.44 332.78 19.43
Other Income 1.47 4.75 -69.05
Total Income 398.92 337.52 18.19
Total Expenses 349.69 295.33 18.41
Operating Profit 49.22 42.2 16.64
Net Profit 18.12 12.62 43.58
Equity Capital 15.56 15.53 -
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JBM Auto 430.00 6.63 1754.40
L G Balakrishnan 1041.05 -3.54 1634.45
Banco Products 219.00 0.97 1565.85
Steel Str. Wheel 1004.30 -0.56 1562.69
NRB Bearings 156.00 2.26 1511.64
Sharda Motor 1987.60 -0.38 1182.62
Lumax Auto Tech. 839.00 1.08 1143.56
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.63
Banks/FIs 0.37
FIIs 0.19
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.92
Indian Public 12.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.93
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.78% -1.67% 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -8.62% -4.70% -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month 0.50% -1.55% 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 12.45% 12.15% 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year 44.77% 43.40% 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 204.80% 223.39% 17.24% 19.06%

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 991.70
1023.00
Week Low/High 991.70
1074.00
Month Low/High 953.65
1115.00
YEAR Low/High 685.00
1225.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
1225.00

