Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 513173 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE205F01016
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 01 Mar 9.41 0.44
(4.91%)
OPEN

9.00

 HIGH

9.41

 LOW

9.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

Steel Strips Infrastructures Limited was incorporated in 1973. The Company is engaged in infrastructure, real estate, trading and commission agency business. It operates in four segments: Real Estate business; Infrastructure Project of commercial parking under Built, Operate and Transfer scheme; Trading and Agency business, and Services....> More

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.52 0.82 -36.59
Other Income 0.67 -
Total Income 0.53 1.49 -64.43
Total Expenses 0.82 0.96 -14.58
Operating Profit -0.29 0.52 -155.77
Net Profit -0.56 0.12 -566.67
Equity Capital 8.64 8.64 -
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diggi Multitrade 11.35 -8.47 10.99
Samruddhi Realty 8.77 9.90 8.85
Kaushalya Infra. 2.49 -4.60 8.62
Steel Strips Inf 9.41 4.91 8.13
Sanmit Infra 7.94 -4.91 7.86
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.22
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.11
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year -21.58% NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year 196.85% NA 17.24% 19.07%

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.00
9.41
Week Low/High 0.00
9.41
Month Low/High 7.80
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.94
19.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
110.00

