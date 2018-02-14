You are here » Home
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 513173
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE205F01016
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 01 Mar
9.41
0.44
(4.91%)
OPEN
9.00
HIGH
9.41
LOW
9.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd
Steel Strips Infrastructures Limited was incorporated in 1973. The Company is engaged in infrastructure, real estate, trading and commission agency business. It operates in four segments: Real Estate business; Infrastructure Project of commercial parking under Built, Operate and Transfer scheme; Trading and Agency business, and Services....> More
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.52
|0.82
|-36.59
|Other Income
|
|0.67
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|1.49
|-64.43
|Total Expenses
|0.82
|0.96
|-14.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.29
|0.52
|-155.77
|Net Profit
|-0.56
|0.12
|-566.67
|Equity Capital
|8.64
|8.64
| -
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|-21.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|196.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
|Today's Low/High
|9.00
|
|9.41
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.41
|Month Low/High
|7.80
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.94
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|110.00
Quick Links for Steel Strips Infrastructures: